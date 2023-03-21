EU drafts plan to allow e-fuel combustion engine cars

World
2023-03-21 | 07:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
EU drafts plan to allow e-fuel combustion engine cars
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
EU drafts plan to allow e-fuel combustion engine cars

The European Commission has drafted a plan allowing sales of new cars with internal combustion engines that run only on climate neutral e-fuels, in an attempt to resolve a spat with Germany over the EU's phasing out of combustion engine cars from 2035.

The draft proposal, seen by Reuters on Tuesday, suggests creating a new type of vehicle category in the European Union for cars that can only run on carbon neutral fuels.
 
Such vehicles would have to use technology that would prevent them from driving if other fuels are used, the draft said. This would include a "fueling inducement system" to stop the car from starting if it was fueled by non-carbon neutral fuels, it said.

The proposal could offer a route for car manufacturers to keep selling combustion engine vehicles after 2035, the date when a planned EU law is set to ban the sale of new CO2-emitting cars.
 
After months of negotiations, EU countries and the European Parliament agreed the law last year. But Germany's Transport Ministry surprised other countries this month by lodging last-minute objections to the law, days before a final vote that would have seen it enter into force.

The Ministry's core demand is that the EU allow sales of new cars running on e-fuels after 2035. The Ministry was not immediately available for comment.

On Monday, the Ministry said talks with the Commission about the planned end of new combustion engines from 2035 were moving forward, but added it could not say when an agreement would be reached.
 

World

EU

European Union

Allow

Fuel

Combustion

Engine

Cars

Germany

Laws

Carbon

Neutral

Environment

Pollution

LBCI Next
French journalist Dubois returns home after Mali captivity
After harmony, Spanish government's ties to business hit discordant note
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-03

EU delays vote on combustion engine phase-out after German pushback

LBCI
World
2023-03-20

EU to impose further sanctions on Iran for human rights violations -Germany

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-03-15

Israeli security forces neutralize "infiltrator from Lebanon responsible for Megiddo junction attack": Statement

LBCI
World
2023-03-06

EU's von der Leyen says she will tackle US green subsidies, overcome e-fuels impasse

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
11:17

Italy's Antitrust probes TikTok over 'French scar' dangerous content

LBCI
World
11:11

Wall St gains as bank contagion fears ebb, focus on Fed meet

LBCI
World
10:55

World Bank president expresses deep concern on Zambia debt restructuring

LBCI
World
10:28

Ukraine to receive Abrams tanks from US as soon as this fall-sources

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-14

The devaluation of the Lebanese currency: From 2019 to 2023

LBCI
World
2023-02-19

North Korea fires intercontinental ballistic missile into Japan's territory

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-19

Tension between Rmeich and Hezbollah-backed environmental organization persists

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:39

IMF's upcoming report on Lebanon set to deliver grim assessment of economic crisis

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:10

Lebanon's currency catastrophe: The 140,000 LBP to USD plunge

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:33

Gas stations consider closure amid calls for US Dollar pricing formula

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:53

Frangieh and Moawad are confrontational candidates: Jumblatt

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:04

BDL launches open operation to buy LBP banknotes, sell US Dollars on Sayrafa Platform at a rate of 90,000

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:52

Kulluna Irada meets with IMF delegation to discuss Lebanon's economic crisis and calls for genuine reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:39

IMF's upcoming report on Lebanon set to deliver grim assessment of economic crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:37

Lebanese Pharmacists Association Council announces closure

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:44

Lebanese PM Mikati visits Cyprus to strengthen bilateral ties

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app