News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
17
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
8
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
17
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
8
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Italy's Antitrust probes TikTok over 'French scar' dangerous content
World
2023-03-21 | 11:17
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Italy's Antitrust probes TikTok over 'French scar' dangerous content
Italy's antitrust authority said on Tuesday it had opened an investigation into the Chinese-owned app TikTok as it allegedly breaches its rules by allowing the publication of "dangerous content" inciting suicide, self-harm and poor nutrition.
The probe involves TikTok's Irish unit, which is responsible for its European customers’ relations, as well as the British and Italian divisions, the watchdog said in a statement. Italy's tax police visited the Italian headquarters of the app on Tuesday, it added.
TikTok, owned by Chinese company ByteDance, denied wrongdoing and said it would cooperate with the investigation.
The company is facing tighter regulation globally, with growing international concern about the potential for the Chinese government to access users' location and contact data.
The Italian authority said that on the platform there are numerous videos of young people adopting self-harming behavior, such us the recent 'French scar' face-marking challenge which has become viral.
According to the watchdog "adequate systems to supervise content published by third parties are lacking" and the app violates TikTok's guidelines which provide for the removal of dangerous content.
The antitrust body also takes issue with the exploitation of artificial intelligence techniques capable of "causing undue conditioning" of TikTok's users.
A spokesperson for TikTok rejected the allegations, saying the company does not "allow content showing or promoting dangerous activities and challenges, suicide, self-harm or unhealthy eating behaviors."
"More than 40,000 dedicated safety professionals work to keep our community safe, and we take extra care to protect teenagers in particular," the spokesperson added.
Reuters
World
Italy
Antitrust
TikTok
Dangerous
Content
Guidelines
Violation
Next
Taiwan president to visit US but no word on House Speaker meeting
Global banking turbulence prompts Wall Street banks to trim hawkish Fed bets
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
09:25
TikTok overhauls its community guidelines, adds new policies on AI and climate misinformation
Variety
09:25
TikTok overhauls its community guidelines, adds new policies on AI and climate misinformation
0
Variety
2023-03-07
TikTok’s new ‘Series’ feature lets creators put content behind a paywall
Variety
2023-03-07
TikTok’s new ‘Series’ feature lets creators put content behind a paywall
0
Variety
09:23
TikTok CEO says company at 'pivotal' moment as some US lawmakers seek ban
Variety
09:23
TikTok CEO says company at 'pivotal' moment as some US lawmakers seek ban
0
Middle East
2023-03-20
UN expert: Iran violations may amount to crimes against humanity
Middle East
2023-03-20
UN expert: Iran violations may amount to crimes against humanity
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
11:11
Wall St gains as bank contagion fears ebb, focus on Fed meet
World
11:11
Wall St gains as bank contagion fears ebb, focus on Fed meet
0
World
10:55
World Bank president expresses deep concern on Zambia debt restructuring
World
10:55
World Bank president expresses deep concern on Zambia debt restructuring
0
World
10:28
Ukraine to receive Abrams tanks from US as soon as this fall-sources
World
10:28
Ukraine to receive Abrams tanks from US as soon as this fall-sources
0
World
10:19
Canada's annual inflation rate eases more than expected in Feb
World
10:19
Canada's annual inflation rate eases more than expected in Feb
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-26
Oweidat refers Judge Bitar to judicial inspection
Lebanon News
2023-01-26
Oweidat refers Judge Bitar to judicial inspection
0
Middle East
2023-02-19
Israeli missile strikes building in central Damascus, five dead
Middle East
2023-02-19
Israeli missile strikes building in central Damascus, five dead
0
Lebanon News
09:54
Lebanon gas station owners union demands pricing in US Dollars
Lebanon News
09:54
Lebanon gas station owners union demands pricing in US Dollars
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-20
Lebanon set to open new airport terminal in March 2027
Lebanon News
2023-03-20
Lebanon set to open new airport terminal in March 2027
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
06:10
Lebanon's currency catastrophe: The 140,000 LBP to USD plunge
Lebanon Economy
06:10
Lebanon's currency catastrophe: The 140,000 LBP to USD plunge
2
Lebanon News
06:33
Gas stations consider closure amid calls for US Dollar pricing formula
Lebanon News
06:33
Gas stations consider closure amid calls for US Dollar pricing formula
3
Press Highlights
03:53
Frangieh and Moawad are confrontational candidates: Jumblatt
Press Highlights
03:53
Frangieh and Moawad are confrontational candidates: Jumblatt
4
Lebanon News
09:04
BDL launches open operation to buy LBP banknotes, sell US Dollars on Sayrafa Platform at a rate of 90,000
Lebanon News
09:04
BDL launches open operation to buy LBP banknotes, sell US Dollars on Sayrafa Platform at a rate of 90,000
5
Lebanon Economy
06:52
Kulluna Irada meets with IMF delegation to discuss Lebanon's economic crisis and calls for genuine reform
Lebanon Economy
06:52
Kulluna Irada meets with IMF delegation to discuss Lebanon's economic crisis and calls for genuine reform
6
Lebanon Economy
09:39
IMF's upcoming report on Lebanon set to deliver grim assessment of economic crisis
Lebanon Economy
09:39
IMF's upcoming report on Lebanon set to deliver grim assessment of economic crisis
7
Lebanon News
06:37
Lebanese Pharmacists Association Council announces closure
Lebanon News
06:37
Lebanese Pharmacists Association Council announces closure
8
Lebanon News
07:44
Lebanese PM Mikati visits Cyprus to strengthen bilateral ties
Lebanon News
07:44
Lebanese PM Mikati visits Cyprus to strengthen bilateral ties
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store