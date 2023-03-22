News
EU to propose clampdown on companies using fake 'green' claims
World
2023-03-22 | 05:26
EU to propose clampdown on companies using fake 'green' claims
The European Commission wants to require companies in Europe to back up climate-friendly claims about their products with evidence, under draft rules to stamp out misleading green labels for products from clothing to cosmetics.
The European Union is set to propose on Wednesday new requirements on companies seeking to promote goods sold in Europe with labels like "natural", "climate neutral" or having "recycled content".
A draft of the proposal, seen by Reuters on Tuesday, said to use such labels, a company must first carry out a science-based assessment, assessing all significant environmental impacts, to prove that its product lives up to the claim, or have it verified under an environmental labelling scheme.
An accredited verifier - independent of the company - would then need to check the claim, before a company can publicly use it. Companies that make climate-friendly claims without proof could face financial penalties.
Greenwashing is rampant in Europe, by the EU's own analysis. A Commission assessment of 150 claims about products' environmental characteristics in 2020 found that most - 53 percent - provided "vague, misleading or unfounded information".
The draft said the rules aim to help consumers identify which products are truly eco-friendly and give proper credit to companies whose products have real environmental benefits.
The proposal would cover all consumer products sold in the EU, unless they are covered by existing EU laws that regulate certain labels - for example, organic-labelled food.
Campaign groups welcomed the draft plan as a step forward from the largely unregulated proliferation of green claims today. But they warned the proposal would give companies too much leeway to choose which data or impacts they use to assess a claim - instead of setting a firm Europe-wide standard for all.
"You could have one product assessed by two different methodologies, and that would give you completely different results," said Margaux Le Gallou, programme manager at the non-profit Environmental Coalition on Standards.
Among the requirements would be that companies whose claims rely on buying carbon credits to offset their own environmental impact must disclose this.
EU countries and the European Parliament must negotiate and approve the final law before it can apply - a process that typically takes more than a year.
Reuters
World
EU
European
Union
Clampdown
Companies
Fake
Green
Claims
Recycled
Content
Environment
Pollution
Chemicals
Related Articles
Lebanon News
06:27
Cypriot President affirms Lebanon's support within European Union
Lebanon News
06:27
Cypriot President affirms Lebanon's support within European Union
0
World
2023-02-28
European Investment Bank proposes new fund to counter US green subsidies - Spiegel
World
2023-02-28
European Investment Bank proposes new fund to counter US green subsidies - Spiegel
0
Variety
08:55
Ford unveils the all-new €45,000 Explorer EV for the European market
Variety
08:55
Ford unveils the all-new €45,000 Explorer EV for the European market
0
World
2023-03-21
European credit default swaps indices fall, European banks AT1 rise - Reuters News
World
2023-03-21
European credit default swaps indices fall, European banks AT1 rise - Reuters News
0
World
08:01
Volkswagen: industrial electricity in Europe should cost under 7 cents per KWh
World
08:01
Volkswagen: industrial electricity in Europe should cost under 7 cents per KWh
0
World
07:58
UBS buys back nearly $3 bln bonds issued days ago
World
07:58
UBS buys back nearly $3 bln bonds issued days ago
0
World
07:52
Fed in spotlight as US authorities focus on stability, First Republic
World
07:52
Fed in spotlight as US authorities focus on stability, First Republic
0
World
07:40
PSG are a success as Qatar's political tool but bland on the pitch-Lahm
World
07:40
PSG are a success as Qatar's political tool but bland on the pitch-Lahm
0
World
2023-02-20
Blinken, in Turkey, urges speedy Nordics accession to NATO
World
2023-02-20
Blinken, in Turkey, urges speedy Nordics accession to NATO
0
World
2023-03-14
SVB a casualty in 'battle between fire and ice' against inflation, bankers hear
World
2023-03-14
SVB a casualty in 'battle between fire and ice' against inflation, bankers hear
0
Press Highlights
2023-03-06
Presidential file: Bkerke presents list of names to Christian leaders
Press Highlights
2023-03-06
Presidential file: Bkerke presents list of names to Christian leaders
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-12
Lebanon records radical decline in press freedom index: Reporters Without Borders
Lebanon News
2022-12-12
Lebanon records radical decline in press freedom index: Reporters Without Borders
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:23
Lebanon considers printing new banknotes as inflation soars
News Bulletin Reports
11:23
Lebanon considers printing new banknotes as inflation soars
2
Lebanon News
09:04
BDL launches open operation to buy LBP banknotes, sell US Dollars on Sayrafa Platform at a rate of 90,000
Lebanon News
09:04
BDL launches open operation to buy LBP banknotes, sell US Dollars on Sayrafa Platform at a rate of 90,000
3
Lebanon Economy
13:57
Lebanon Bank Association suspends strike for Ramadan
Lebanon Economy
13:57
Lebanon Bank Association suspends strike for Ramadan
4
News Bulletin Reports
14:33
Arab News joins the Nowruz celebrations, heralding a new era for Middle Eastern ties
News Bulletin Reports
14:33
Arab News joins the Nowruz celebrations, heralding a new era for Middle Eastern ties
5
Lebanon Economy
09:39
IMF's upcoming report on Lebanon set to deliver grim assessment of economic crisis
Lebanon Economy
09:39
IMF's upcoming report on Lebanon set to deliver grim assessment of economic crisis
6
Middle East
04:17
Israeli strike hits near Aleppo airport: Syrian officials
Middle East
04:17
Israeli strike hits near Aleppo airport: Syrian officials
7
Press Highlights
04:35
Presidential election deadlock in Lebanon: The quest for a consensual option
Press Highlights
04:35
Presidential election deadlock in Lebanon: The quest for a consensual option
8
Lebanon News
14:39
Closer look at celebration of Kurdish new year Nowruz in Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:39
Closer look at celebration of Kurdish new year Nowruz in Lebanon
