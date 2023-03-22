Slovakia gets US helicopter offer after sending jets to Ukraine

The United States has offered to sell Slovakia 12 new Bell AH-1Z Viper helicopters at a two-thirds discount after Bratislava sent its retired MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine, Defence Minister Jaroslav Nad said on Wednesday.Nad said his government still had to approve the deal under which it would pay $340 million over three to four years for a package worth more than $1 billion.The remainder would be covered under the US Foreign Military Financing programme, Nad said in a post on Facebook.The deal includes parts, training and more than 500 AGM-114 Hellfire II missiles, he said."This offer is hugely advantageous and will significantly increase Slovakia's defence potential," Nad said.Slovakia, a NATO member on the military alliance's eastern flank, currently has no combat helicopters.It retired its fleet of MiG jets last summer and has relied on central European neighbours the Czech Republic, Poland, and Hungary for air defence support.