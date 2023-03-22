News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
18
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Kaser Adem
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
18
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Boris Johnson fights to save career in testimony on UK lockdown parties
World
2023-03-22 | 06:55
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Boris Johnson fights to save career in testimony on UK lockdown parties
Britain's former prime minister, Boris Johnson, will face hours of questioning on Wednesday about whether he misled parliament over rule-breaking COVID-19 lockdown parties at a hearing where he will be fighting for his political career.
Parliament's Committee of Privileges is investigating whether Johnson, who was ousted from Downing Street in September, intentionally or recklessly misled parliament in a series of statements about the rule-breaking parties.
The former leader, who considered an audacious bid for a second stint as prime minister last year, is due to give evidence to the committee over several hours in a televised session.
If the committee finds Johnson intentionally misled parliament, then he could be suspended from the House of Commons, the lower house of parliament. Any suspension longer than 10 days could prompt a by-election in his constituency.
The committee published 110 pages of evidence on Wednesday, showing that some Downing Street officials said Johnson must have known that parties had taken place despite his denials.
Dominic Cummings, Johnson's former top adviser, said it was "comical" the former prime minister thought a garden party in Downing Street in May 2020 was a work event.
"The PM certainly knew it was a drinks party because I told him and when he walked outside he saw a drinks party," said Cummings, who after leaving Downing Street repeatedly called for Johnson to be ousted.
The so-called partygate scandal ultimately contributed to the downfall of Johnson, after months of reports that he, alongside other senior government figures, had been present at alcohol-fueled gatherings in Downing Street during 2020 and 2021 when much of the rest of Britain was forced to stay at home.
The outcry and repeated allegations of lying eventually prompted the resignations of most of his top team of government ministers, including the current prime minister, Rishi Sunak.
In an interim report published this month, lawmakers on the committee - made up of seven lawmakers with a majority of members from the governing Conservative Party - said Johnson may have misled parliament on four occasions and said the rule breaking should have been "obvious".
In a defiant written submission to the committee, Johnson said on Tuesday he had misled parliament but insisted he "would never have dreamed" of doing so intentionally. He said Cummings bore a grudge and wanted to topple him.
Johnson described some of the allegations he faced from the committee as illogical and absurd, accusing it of being highly partisan.
In passages which are likely to form part of his defense on Wednesday, Johnson said there was no evidence that indicated he intentionally misled parliament and he was not warned that the events broke any rules.
London police fined Johnson for attending an event to celebrate his birthday in Downing Street in June 2020, making him the first prime minister found to have broken the law while in office.
If the committee recommends any sanctions against Johnson, they would have to be approved by parliament.
Sunak suggested this week that any vote on sanctions against Johnson would be based on lawmakers' own beliefs rather than along party lines.
Reuters
World
Boris Johnson
Fights
Save
Career
Testimony
Lockdown
Parties
COVID
Pandemic
UK
Former
Prime Minister
Next
Dollar eases as investors ponder outlook for Fed rates
Australia's Latitude at all-time low on more evidence of large-scale data theft
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-03-07
UK's FTSE 100 inches higher as Ashtead climbs; Powell testimony awaited
World
2023-03-07
UK's FTSE 100 inches higher as Ashtead climbs; Powell testimony awaited
0
World
2023-02-27
Trailblazing former UK House of Commons Speaker Betty Boothroyd dies
World
2023-02-27
Trailblazing former UK House of Commons Speaker Betty Boothroyd dies
0
World
2023-02-09
Ukrainian rescuers fly in from war zone to save lives in Turkey
World
2023-02-09
Ukrainian rescuers fly in from war zone to save lives in Turkey
0
Middle East
2023-01-12
Iran sentences former deputy minister with UK nationality to death for spying
Middle East
2023-01-12
Iran sentences former deputy minister with UK nationality to death for spying
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
11:21
Despite opposition, UK's Sunak wins post-Brexit trade vote in parliament
World
11:21
Despite opposition, UK's Sunak wins post-Brexit trade vote in parliament
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:26
Europe's political landscape shifts as populist right gains ground
News Bulletin Reports
10:26
Europe's political landscape shifts as populist right gains ground
0
World
10:18
OPEC+ likely to stick to its guns despite price slump, delegates say
World
10:18
OPEC+ likely to stick to its guns despite price slump, delegates say
0
World
10:18
Australian regulator considers greenwashing complaint against Etihad
World
10:18
Australian regulator considers greenwashing complaint against Etihad
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
06:04
At what cost? UK PM Sunak to win post-Brexit trade vote in parliament
World
06:04
At what cost? UK PM Sunak to win post-Brexit trade vote in parliament
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07
Here are the major earthquakes that shaped Lebanon's history
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07
Here are the major earthquakes that shaped Lebanon's history
0
Lebanon News
06:10
MP Moussa to LBCI: Internal consensus essential for effective solutions
Lebanon News
06:10
MP Moussa to LBCI: Internal consensus essential for effective solutions
0
Middle East
06:08
Syrian president meets UN relief chief to discuss post-quake aid
Middle East
06:08
Syrian president meets UN relief chief to discuss post-quake aid
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
13:57
Lebanon Bank Association suspends strike for Ramadan
Lebanon Economy
13:57
Lebanon Bank Association suspends strike for Ramadan
2
News Bulletin Reports
14:33
Arab News joins the Nowruz celebrations, heralding a new era for Middle Eastern ties
News Bulletin Reports
14:33
Arab News joins the Nowruz celebrations, heralding a new era for Middle Eastern ties
3
Lebanon News
06:47
Within 30 years, Lebanon will face deep climate change effects, here are the details
Lebanon News
06:47
Within 30 years, Lebanon will face deep climate change effects, here are the details
4
Lebanon News
06:18
Retired military personnel protest near Grand Serail, clash with security forces
Lebanon News
06:18
Retired military personnel protest near Grand Serail, clash with security forces
5
Press Highlights
04:35
Presidential election deadlock in Lebanon: The quest for a consensual option
Press Highlights
04:35
Presidential election deadlock in Lebanon: The quest for a consensual option
6
Middle East
04:17
Israeli strike hits near Aleppo airport: Syrian officials
Middle East
04:17
Israeli strike hits near Aleppo airport: Syrian officials
7
Lebanon News
14:39
Closer look at celebration of Kurdish new year Nowruz in Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:39
Closer look at celebration of Kurdish new year Nowruz in Lebanon
8
Press Highlights
02:45
Telecom Minister Corm's ministry mulls tariff increase
Press Highlights
02:45
Telecom Minister Corm's ministry mulls tariff increase
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store