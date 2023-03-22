Brazil evicts miners from Yanomami territory, prepares for more removals

World
2023-03-22 | 07:19
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Brazil evicts miners from Yanomami territory, prepares for more removals
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Brazil evicts miners from Yanomami territory, prepares for more removals

Brazil has ousted almost all illegal gold miners from the Yanomami territory, its largest indigenous reservation, and will remove miners from six more reserves this year, the head of the federal police's new environmental crimes division said Tuesday.

Police are setting up new Amazon bases and seeking international cooperation on law enforcement in the region, including the development of radio-isotope technology to prove the illegal origin of seized gold, Humberto Freire told Reuters.

Freire is the director of the newly-created environment and Amazon department of the federal police, marking what he called a new era in the battle against environmental crime and in defense of indigenous people in the rainforest.

Adding to the urgency in the early months of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's term, the government in January declared a humanitarian crisis in Yanomami territory. The territory had been invaded by thousands of gold miners threatening communities with firearms, spreading malaria, polluting rivers and scaring off wild game, which led to malnutrition and hundreds of deaths.

"We still have some pockets of miners who are holding out by hiding in some areas, so we going through the Yanomami territory with a fine comb," Freire said in an interview.

Enforcement operations supported by satellite imagery and aerial photography have destroyed 250 miner camps - many of which were already deserted - and 70 dredging rafts, along with speed boats and planes, he said. Police have seized some 4,500 liters of fuel and 1.2 kilos of gold, he added.

Police encountered and then released at least 805 miners and 94 boats on rivers, but most fled before the eviction operation.

The police did not focus on arresting miners, Freire said, instead seizing or blocking 68 million reais ($13 million) of resources belonging to those accused of financing the illegal miners, while dismantling a prostitution network that took underage girls to the mining camps.


Junior Hekurari, head of the local indigenous health council, estimated that 85% of the gold miners had left or been forced out of the reservation the size of Portugal, which extends along Brazil's northern border with Venezuela.

Two months after the state of emergency was declared by the government, Hekurari told Reuters that the government response is still short of staffing and helicopters to confront the scale of the health emergency among the Yanomami.

The Brazilian government is also studying new laws to stamp out illegal gold mining, which accounts for roughly half of Brazilian gold the country exports to nations, including Switzerland and Britain. One proposal aimed at cracking down on laundered gold would require electronic tax receipts for the buying and selling of the precious metal.

Police have also embraced a technology using radio isotopes to identify where gold is mined, even after it has been melted into bars, Freire said. His staff hope to have the main gold producing areas of Brazil mapped out by the end of this year.

Freire said Brazil is also preparing an international police base for the Amazon with neighboring countries.

They also plan to inaugurate on Thursday a floating police station in Atalaia do Norte, on the river where British journalist Dom Phillips and Brazilian indigenous expert Bruno Pereira where murdered last year by fishermen.

($1 = 5.2434 reais)
 
 
 

World

Brazil

Miners

Yanomami

Territory

Removals

Illegal

Gold

Mine

LBCI Next
US mortgage rates tumble by the most in 4 months in SVB's wake, MBA says
Protests in France may impact King Charles’ visit - Buckingham Palace source
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-02-16

Brazil plans legislation to crack down on laundering of illegal gold

LBCI
World
2023-03-03

London stocks eye weekly gain on boost from miners

LBCI
World
07:09

Huayou starts trial production at Zimbabwe lithium mine, invests in Namibian project

LBCI
World
2023-03-21

Goldman Sachs expects commodities supercycle

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
11:21

Despite opposition, UK's Sunak wins post-Brexit trade vote in parliament

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:26

Europe's political landscape shifts as populist right gains ground

LBCI
World
10:18

OPEC+ likely to stick to its guns despite price slump, delegates say

LBCI
World
10:18

Australian regulator considers greenwashing complaint against Etihad

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
10:31

GitHub’s Copilot goes beyond code completion, adds a chat mode and more

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:35

Presidential election deadlock in Lebanon: The quest for a consensual option

LBCI
World
06:04

At what cost? UK PM Sunak to win post-Brexit trade vote in parliament

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07

Here are the major earthquakes that shaped Lebanon's history

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
13:57

Lebanon Bank Association suspends strike for Ramadan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:33

Arab News joins the Nowruz celebrations, heralding a new era for Middle Eastern ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:47

Within 30 years, Lebanon will face deep climate change effects, here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:18

Retired military personnel protest near Grand Serail, clash with security forces

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:35

Presidential election deadlock in Lebanon: The quest for a consensual option

LBCI
Middle East
04:17

Israeli strike hits near Aleppo airport: Syrian officials

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:39

Closer look at celebration of Kurdish new year Nowruz in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:45

Telecom Minister Corm's ministry mulls tariff increase

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app