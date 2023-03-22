French President Emmanuel Macron, facing protests over an unpopular pension reform, said on Wednesday he wanted the government to take measures ensuring that companies share more of their profits with workers.Macron, seeking to regain the political initiative after narrowly surviving a no-confidence vote in parliament this week, made the remarks in a rare TV interview."We have big companies that are in the process of buying back their own shares... we need to find the right way but they must share (profits) more with their employees," Macron said.He said he would ask the government to work on what he called an "exceptional contribution" by companies to the benefit of workers.Macron did not provide further details and the Finance Ministry did not immediately respond to a request from Reuters for more information.