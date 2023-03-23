Australia grants interim nod to Qantas-Emirates transport alliance

2023-03-23 | 03:55
Australia grants interim nod to Qantas-Emirates transport alliance
Australia grants interim nod to Qantas-Emirates transport alliance

The Australian competition regulator said on Thursday it gave an interim permit for Qantas Airways Ltd (QAN.AX) and Emirates to continue their passenger and cargo transport alliance, while it assessed their application for final authorization.

Qantas and Emirates' existing five-year authorization is due to expire at the end of March. The parties are seeking another five-year extension to the alliance, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) said in a statement.

Under the current authorization, Qantas and Emirates coordinate their operations across their networks, covering routes between Australia and the United Kingdom or Europe, New Zealand, Asia, the Middle East and North Africa.

"The ACCC may review the interim authorization at any time and its interim authorization decision should not be taken to be indicative of whether or not final authorization will be granted," the regulator's Commissioner Anna Brakey said.

 
 

World

Middle East

Australia

Qantas

Emirates

Transport

Alliance

Permit

Authorization

