TikTok creators, some US Democratic lawmakers oppose ban on app

World
2023-03-23 | 04:01
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
TikTok creators, some US Democratic lawmakers oppose ban on app
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
TikTok creators, some US Democratic lawmakers oppose ban on app

TikTok creators and three US Democratic Party lawmakers on Wednesday said they opposed any potential ban on the Chinese-owned short video sharing app that is used by more than 150 million Americans.

On Thursday TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew will testify before the US House Energy and Commerce Committee amid growing calls for a ban over national security concerns at a time when relations between Beijing and Washington have deteriorated.

Representatives Jamaal Bowman, Mark Pocan and Robert Garcia and TikTok creators called at a press conference in Washington for broad-based privacy legislation that would address all large social media companies.

"Why the hysteria and the panic and the targeting of TikTok?" Bowman asked. "Let's do the right thing here - comprehensive social media reform as it relates to privacy and security."

Still, far more US lawmakers want TikTok banned. Critics fear that TikTok user data in the United States could be passed on to China's government. Last week, TikTok said the administration of President Joe Biden demanded its Chinese owners divest their stakes or it face a potential ban.

Creators talked on Wednesday about posting videos of baking cakes or selling greeting cards to TikTok followers. Some held up signs saying TikTok benefits small businesses. TikTok says 5 million businesses use the app.

TikTok creator Jason Linton uses TikTok to share videos of his three adopted children in Oklahoma and has interacted with people around the world.

"I am asking our politicians - don't take away the community that we've all built - a community that lasts, that loves," Linton said at the press conference.

Pocan said a "xenophobic witch hunt" is motivating some in Congress to seek a TikTok ban. "Banning TikTok isn't the answer. Making sure Americans data is safe is," he said.

Senator Ed Markey, a Democrat, said on the Senate floor on Wednesday that TikTok is a threat that needs to be addressed but it is not the only surveillance threat to young people. That position "is deliberately missing the Big Tech forest for the TikTok trees."

Democratic Senator Mark Warner said two additional senators backed his bipartisan legislation with Republican John Thune to give the Biden administration new powers to ban TikTok.

"Congress needs to give the administration the tools to review and mitigate the harms posed by foreign technology products that come from adversarial nations," Warner said.



Reuters
 

World

TikTok

Creators

US

Democratic

Lawmakers

Oppose

Ban

App

LBCI Next
EU leaders set to back steps to compete with US, China
Australia grants interim nod to Qantas-Emirates transport alliance
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-21

TikTok CEO says company at 'pivotal' moment as some US lawmakers seek ban

LBCI
World
2023-03-01

US House panel approves bill giving Biden power to ban TikTok

LBCI
Variety
08:37

TikTok CEO to tell Congress app is safe, urge against ban

LBCI
World
2023-03-22

TikTok CEO: App has never shared US data with Chinese government

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:02

EU, Germany edge towards solution on combustion engine row

LBCI
World
07:57

European bank shares fall as crisis leaves mark

LBCI
World
07:39

Russian leaders should be tried in absentia for aggression in Ukraine -Kyiv official

LBCI
Middle East
07:36

China's Xinxing to invest $2 bln in Suez Canal Economic Zone

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
2023-03-07

NBA roundup: 7/3/23

LBCI
Variety
07:22

Accenture to cut 19,000 jobs, trims forecasts

LBCI
Variety
07:15

Apple considers bidding for English football streaming rights

LBCI
World
07:00

Toshiba board accepts Japan Industrial Partners buyout proposal –source

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app