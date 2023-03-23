Swiss franc strengthens after SNB hikes rates by 50 bps

World
2023-03-23 | 05:25
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Swiss franc strengthens after SNB hikes rates by 50 bps
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Swiss franc strengthens after SNB hikes rates by 50 bps

The Swiss franc strengthened on Thursday while two-year bond yields rose after the Swiss National Bank raised its main interest rate by 50 basis points, underlining a clear separation of the monetary policy path from financial stability.

The Swiss franc strengthened across the board, with the euro down 0.2% at 0.9939 francs and the dollar down 0.5% at 0.9121 francs.

On Sunday, Swiss authorities orchestrated a $3 billion deal for UBS to buy rival Credit Suisse (CSGN.S), backed by a massive guarantee of up to $260 billion in state and central bank support.

But with inflation still high, the SNB decided further rate hikes would be required to curb inflation.

Two-year Swiss government bond yields rose to one-week highs at 1.173% after the rate decision.

The Swiss bond market has been unusually volatile this week, as markets grappled with the fallout of the Credit Suisse-UBS deal (CSGN.S).

On Tuesday, two-year Swiss yields closed over 60 bps higher on the day, marking their biggest one-day jump since early 1995.

 
 
 

World

Swiss

Franc

SNB

Rates

Increase

Inflation

LBCI Next
Suspect charged after two men set on fire leaving UK mosques
Philippines c.bank stays in inflation-fighting mode, hikes rates by 25 bps
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
05:14

Philippines c.bank stays in inflation-fighting mode, hikes rates by 25 bps

LBCI
World
02:40

Inflation shock puts Bank of England on course to raise rates again

LBCI
World
2023-03-16

Euro, Swiss franc recover a little as market mood improves, traders await ECB

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-02

Lebanon’s Suicide rates increased 32% over nine years: report

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:02

EU, Germany edge towards solution on combustion engine row

LBCI
World
07:57

European bank shares fall as crisis leaves mark

LBCI
World
07:39

Russian leaders should be tried in absentia for aggression in Ukraine -Kyiv official

LBCI
Middle East
07:36

China's Xinxing to invest $2 bln in Suez Canal Economic Zone

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
2023-03-07

NBA roundup: 7/3/23

LBCI
Variety
07:22

Accenture to cut 19,000 jobs, trims forecasts

LBCI
Variety
07:15

Apple considers bidding for English football streaming rights

LBCI
World
07:00

Toshiba board accepts Japan Industrial Partners buyout proposal –source

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app