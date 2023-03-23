Suspect charged after two men set on fire leaving UK mosques

World
2023-03-23 | 05:31
High views
Suspect charged after two men set on fire leaving UK mosques
1min
Suspect charged after two men set on fire leaving UK mosques

British police said on Thursday they had charged a 28-year-old man with two counts of attempted murder following incidents where two men were set alight after leaving mosques. 

West Midlands Police said Mohammed Abbkr was alleged to have sprayed a substance on two men and set it alight in separate incidents in west London on Feb. 27 and Birmingham, central England, on March 20. 

In the first incident, an 82-year-old man was engaged in conversation by a man as they both left the West London Islamic Centre before he was doused in a liquid and set alight. Police said the injured man suffered burns to his face and arms. 

The second man, 70, was walking home from a mosque in the Edgbaston area of Birmingham on Monday evening when he was approached by a man who sprayed him with a substance and then set his jacket alight. Police had said the man was in hospital with severe injuries. 

Earlier this week, British counter-terrorism officers were called to assist the investigation. 

"This was a joint investigation between West Midlands Police, Counter Terrorism Policing and the Metropolitan Police," West Midlands Police said in a statement. 

Reuters
 

