Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
15
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
15
o
Suspect charged after two men set on fire leaving UK mosques
World
2023-03-23 | 05:31
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Suspect charged after two men set on fire leaving UK mosques
British police said on Thursday they had charged a 28-year-old man with two counts of attempted murder following incidents where two men were set alight after leaving mosques.
West Midlands Police said Mohammed Abbkr was alleged to have sprayed a substance on two men and set it alight in separate incidents in west London on Feb. 27 and Birmingham, central England, on March 20.
In the first incident, an 82-year-old man was engaged in conversation by a man as they both left the West London Islamic Centre before he was doused in a liquid and set alight. Police said the injured man suffered burns to his face and arms.
The second man, 70, was walking home from a mosque in the Edgbaston area of Birmingham on Monday evening when he was approached by a man who sprayed him with a substance and then set his jacket alight. Police had said the man was in hospital with severe injuries.
Earlier this week, British counter-terrorism officers were called to assist the investigation.
"This was a joint investigation between West Midlands Police, Counter Terrorism Policing and the Metropolitan Police," West Midlands Police said in a statement.
Reuters
World
British
Police
Murder
Incident
Mosques
