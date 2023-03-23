News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
15
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Adwaa Wahmiya
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
15
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Nationwide protests in France after Macron doubles down on pension bill
World
2023-03-23 | 05:40
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Nationwide protests in France after Macron doubles down on pension bill
Train services were disrupted and some schools shut while garbage piled up on the streets of France on Thursday as part of a ninth nationwide day of strikes against a deeply unpopular bill to raise the pension age.
Protesters blocked a highway near Toulouse in southwestern France in the early morning and a bus depot in the west, in Rennes, Le Parisien newspaper said. Protest rallies were scheduled across the country later in the day.
President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday said the legislation - which his government pushed through parliament without a vote last week - would come into force by year-end despite escalating anger across the country.
"The best response we can give the president is that there are millions of people on strike and in the streets," said Philippe Martinez, who leads the hardline CGT union.
Protests against the policy changes, which lift the retirement age by two years to 64 and accelerate an increase in the number of years one must work to draw a full pension, have drawn huge crowds in rallies organized by unions since January.
Most protests have been peaceful, but anger has mounted since the government pushed the bill through parliament without a vote last week.
The past seven nights have seen spontaneous demonstrations in Paris and other cities with rubbish bins set ablaze and scuffles with police.
Labor unions said Thursday's day of strikes and protests would draw huge crowds against what they described as Macron's "scorn" and "lies."
Laurent Berger, the head of France's biggest union, the moderate CFDT, told BFM TV the government must withdraw the pension law.
The latest wave of protests represents the most serious challenge to the president's authority since the "Yellow Vest" revolt four years ago. Polls show a wide majority of French opposed to the pension legislation as well as the government's decision to push it through parliament without a vote.
Labour Minister Olivier Dussopt said the government was not in denial about the tensions but wanted to move on.
"There is a disagreement that will persist on the retirement age. On the other hand, there are many subjects which make it possible to renew a dialogue," he said, including how companies share their profits with workers.
"Things will be done gradually," he said.
Electricity power supply was reduced on Thursday as part of rolling strikes in the sector.
The government has renewed a requisition order requiring some employees to return to work at the Fos-sur-Mer fuel depot in southern France to secure petrol supplies for the region.
Reuters
World
Nationwide
Protests
France
After
Macron
Double
Downs
Pension
Bill
Train
Services
Retirement
Age
Pension
Next
Ukraine says Russia's Bakhmut assault loses steam, counterstrike coming soon
Suspect charged after two men set on fire leaving UK mosques
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-03-11
France faces another day of nationwide protests against Macron's pension plans
World
2023-03-11
France faces another day of nationwide protests against Macron's pension plans
0
World
2023-03-15
Protesters rally across France in last-ditch attempt to stop Macron's pension bill
World
2023-03-15
Protesters rally across France in last-ditch attempt to stop Macron's pension bill
0
World
2023-01-19
France hit by nationwide strike as unions fight Macron's pension reform
World
2023-01-19
France hit by nationwide strike as unions fight Macron's pension reform
0
World
2023-03-22
Macron aims to 'calm things down' in address to France over pension changes
World
2023-03-22
Macron aims to 'calm things down' in address to France over pension changes
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
08:02
EU, Germany edge towards solution on combustion engine row
World
08:02
EU, Germany edge towards solution on combustion engine row
0
World
07:57
European bank shares fall as crisis leaves mark
World
07:57
European bank shares fall as crisis leaves mark
0
World
07:39
Russian leaders should be tried in absentia for aggression in Ukraine -Kyiv official
World
07:39
Russian leaders should be tried in absentia for aggression in Ukraine -Kyiv official
0
Middle East
07:36
China's Xinxing to invest $2 bln in Suez Canal Economic Zone
Middle East
07:36
China's Xinxing to invest $2 bln in Suez Canal Economic Zone
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
2023-03-07
NBA roundup: 7/3/23
Sports
2023-03-07
NBA roundup: 7/3/23
0
Variety
07:22
Accenture to cut 19,000 jobs, trims forecasts
Variety
07:22
Accenture to cut 19,000 jobs, trims forecasts
0
Variety
07:15
Apple considers bidding for English football streaming rights
Variety
07:15
Apple considers bidding for English football streaming rights
0
World
07:00
Toshiba board accepts Japan Industrial Partners buyout proposal –source
World
07:00
Toshiba board accepts Japan Industrial Partners buyout proposal –source
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:15
Fuel prices see slight drop with minor exchange rate decline
Lebanon News
03:15
Fuel prices see slight drop with minor exchange rate decline
2
News Bulletin Reports
10:18
A new dawn: Middle East overcomes political and military tensions
News Bulletin Reports
10:18
A new dawn: Middle East overcomes political and military tensions
3
News Bulletin Reports
10:26
Europe's political landscape shifts as populist right gains ground
News Bulletin Reports
10:26
Europe's political landscape shifts as populist right gains ground
4
Middle East
05:06
Saudi Foreign Minister initiates first phone call with Iranian counterpart
Middle East
05:06
Saudi Foreign Minister initiates first phone call with Iranian counterpart
5
Lebanon News
12:53
Hamieh refutes allegations about the new airport terminal
Lebanon News
12:53
Hamieh refutes allegations about the new airport terminal
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:28
Lebanon reaffirms commitment to border demarcation with Cyprus
News Bulletin Reports
11:28
Lebanon reaffirms commitment to border demarcation with Cyprus
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:17
MPs demand answers on currency exchange rate crisis, fund transfers
News Bulletin Reports
13:17
MPs demand answers on currency exchange rate crisis, fund transfers
8
Lebanon News
14:20
US Ambassador Shea wishes Muslims in Lebanon a Ramadan Kareem
Lebanon News
14:20
US Ambassador Shea wishes Muslims in Lebanon a Ramadan Kareem
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store