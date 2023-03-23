News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
12
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Loto
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
12
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Germany's EnBW, investors commit to $2.6 billion offshore wind farm
World
2023-03-23 | 06:59
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Germany's EnBW, investors commit to $2.6 billion offshore wind farm
German utility EnBW (EBKG.DE) has made a firm commitment to build its 2.4 billion euro ($2.6 billion) He Dreiht offshore wind farm, drawing on a consortium of investors for funding help, including Norway's $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund.
He Dreiht, with an installed capacity of 960 megawatts, is expected to be operational by the end of 2025 and will generate electricity for 1.1 million households, EnBW said.
It will be one of Europe's largest offshore wind parks.
"The final investment decision for the construction of our He Dreiht offshore wind farm is an important milestone in accelerating the energy transition," CEO Andreas Schell said. "This is another big step towards a carbon-free energy future."
To spread the huge costs, EnBW has sold 49.9% of the project to a consortium of Allianz Capital Partners (ALVG.DE), Danish investor AIP Management and Norges Bank (NOCB.UL), which will each take a 16.6% stake.
Norges Bank will pay around 430 million euros, marking the third direct investment by the fund in a renewable project, following deals for a Dutch wind farm with Orsted (ORSTED.CO) in 2021 and part of Iberdrola's (IBE.MC) Spanish solar and onshore wind portfolio in January.
AIP Management said it would spend more than 400 million euros for its stake.
"Once operational, it will generate a long-term and stable return for our investors while significantly supporting the transition towards a cleaner energy economy," AIP CEO Kasper Hansen said.
EnBW has also secured 600 million euros in long-term funding from the European Investment Bank.
It has also signed power purchase agreements with Fraport (FRAG.DE), Evonik (EVKn.DE), Salzgitter AG (SZGG.DE) and Bosch (ROBG.UL) accounting for 335 megawatts, it said, adding that talks with other firms are underway.
($1 = 0.9179 euros)
Reuters
Breaking Headlines
World
Germany
EnBW
Next
Toshiba board accepts Japan Industrial Partners buyout proposal –source
Sanofi, Regeneron unveil 'blow-out' smoker's lung drug data
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
08:02
EU, Germany edge towards solution on combustion engine row
World
08:02
EU, Germany edge towards solution on combustion engine row
0
World
2023-03-20
EU to impose further sanctions on Iran for human rights violations -Germany
World
2023-03-20
EU to impose further sanctions on Iran for human rights violations -Germany
0
World
2023-03-18
Germany to buy Airbus civil helicopter and convert for combat, Business Insider reports
World
2023-03-18
Germany to buy Airbus civil helicopter and convert for combat, Business Insider reports
0
World
2023-03-18
Japan, Germany agree to carefully monitor markets, coordinate as needed
World
2023-03-18
Japan, Germany agree to carefully monitor markets, coordinate as needed
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
12:05
US judge orders $1.68 bln payout to families over 1983 Beirut bombing
World
12:05
US judge orders $1.68 bln payout to families over 1983 Beirut bombing
0
World
11:50
Chinese-Russian collaboration on the rise: A look at the “Power of Siberia” pipeline and beyond
World
11:50
Chinese-Russian collaboration on the rise: A look at the “Power of Siberia” pipeline and beyond
0
World
10:37
French unrest impacts King Charles III’s trip
World
10:37
French unrest impacts King Charles III’s trip
0
World
10:20
Biden administration adds 14 Chinese entities to unverified list
World
10:20
Biden administration adds 14 Chinese entities to unverified list
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-04
Lebanese Jennifer Aoun reaches Sweden's Got Talent's finals
Variety
2023-03-04
Lebanese Jennifer Aoun reaches Sweden's Got Talent's finals
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-21
IMF's upcoming report on Lebanon set to deliver grim assessment of economic crisis
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-21
IMF's upcoming report on Lebanon set to deliver grim assessment of economic crisis
0
Variety
07:12
Bitcoin mining booms in Texas
Variety
07:12
Bitcoin mining booms in Texas
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-19
A tale of two banking crises: Lebanon vs. the US
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-19
A tale of two banking crises: Lebanon vs. the US
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:15
Fuel prices see slight drop with minor exchange rate decline
Lebanon News
03:15
Fuel prices see slight drop with minor exchange rate decline
2
Lebanon News
08:19
Lebanon postpones Daylight Saving Time adoption exceptionally for Ramadan
Lebanon News
08:19
Lebanon postpones Daylight Saving Time adoption exceptionally for Ramadan
3
Lebanon News
09:25
IMF warns Lebanon is at a 'very dangerous moment'
Lebanon News
09:25
IMF warns Lebanon is at a 'very dangerous moment'
4
Middle East
10:12
Syria, Saudi Arabia agree to reopen embassies
Middle East
10:12
Syria, Saudi Arabia agree to reopen embassies
5
Middle East
05:06
Saudi Foreign Minister initiates first phone call with Iranian counterpart
Middle East
05:06
Saudi Foreign Minister initiates first phone call with Iranian counterpart
6
Lebanon News
07:09
Ogero announces open strike starting Friday
Lebanon News
07:09
Ogero announces open strike starting Friday
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:34
Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah emphasizes focus on internal issues in presidential elections
News Bulletin Reports
13:34
Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah emphasizes focus on internal issues in presidential elections
8
Lebanon News
14:20
US Ambassador Shea wishes Muslims in Lebanon a Ramadan Kareem
Lebanon News
14:20
US Ambassador Shea wishes Muslims in Lebanon a Ramadan Kareem
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store