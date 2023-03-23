News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
12
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Loto
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
12
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Central bank tests spur global instant payment hopes
World
2023-03-23 | 07:07
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Central bank tests spur global instant payment hopes
A year of tests run by central banks in Italy, Malaysia and Singapore have spurred hopes for a global instant payments network accessible at the tap of a mobile phone.
The ability to send money quickly and cheaply around the world has long been seen as something of a holy grail for policymakers due to the advantages it would bring for both people and companies.
Current transfers are slowed by the patchwork of more than 60 different instant payment networks, so central banks involved in the new tests have been working on ways to improve the process.
The Bank for International Settlements (BIS), the central bank umbrella body, which helped oversee the "Nexus" trials, said the three countries involved had successfully sent payments between themselves using only mobile phone numbers.
Looking ahead, the BIS said further trials would be run by Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand with the hope that "Nexus could eventually be implemented globally."
Reuters
World
Central
Bank
Global
Payment
Money
Transfers
Next
Crowds swarm Art Basel Hong Kong as galleries report sales bonanza
Poland's ruling nationalists push John Paul II's legacy to election center stage
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-06
Central Bank Governor summoned for questioning on charges of embezzlement, money laundering
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-06
Central Bank Governor summoned for questioning on charges of embezzlement, money laundering
0
Variety
2023-03-03
India’s central bank slaps penalty on Amazon’s payments unit
Variety
2023-03-03
India’s central bank slaps penalty on Amazon’s payments unit
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-23
Lebanon central bank governor charged with money laundering
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-23
Lebanon central bank governor charged with money laundering
0
World
2023-03-21
Global bank bonds claw back losses as markets rout ebbs
World
2023-03-21
Global bank bonds claw back losses as markets rout ebbs
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
12:05
US judge orders $1.68 bln payout to families over 1983 Beirut bombing
World
12:05
US judge orders $1.68 bln payout to families over 1983 Beirut bombing
0
World
11:50
Chinese-Russian collaboration on the rise: A look at the “Power of Siberia” pipeline and beyond
World
11:50
Chinese-Russian collaboration on the rise: A look at the “Power of Siberia” pipeline and beyond
0
World
10:37
French unrest impacts King Charles III’s trip
World
10:37
French unrest impacts King Charles III’s trip
0
World
10:20
Biden administration adds 14 Chinese entities to unverified list
World
10:20
Biden administration adds 14 Chinese entities to unverified list
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-02-23
What to expect from IMF's visit to Lebanon in March?
Press Highlights
2023-02-23
What to expect from IMF's visit to Lebanon in March?
0
Middle East
07:39
Turkey's cenbank holds rate at 8.5 percent, to maintain support
Middle East
07:39
Turkey's cenbank holds rate at 8.5 percent, to maintain support
0
Middle East
2023-02-08
Turkey, Syria quake deaths pass 9,500: deadliest in decade
Middle East
2023-02-08
Turkey, Syria quake deaths pass 9,500: deadliest in decade
0
Middle East
07:36
China's Xinxing to invest $2 bln in Suez Canal Economic Zone
Middle East
07:36
China's Xinxing to invest $2 bln in Suez Canal Economic Zone
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:15
Fuel prices see slight drop with minor exchange rate decline
Lebanon News
03:15
Fuel prices see slight drop with minor exchange rate decline
2
Lebanon News
08:19
Lebanon postpones Daylight Saving Time adoption exceptionally for Ramadan
Lebanon News
08:19
Lebanon postpones Daylight Saving Time adoption exceptionally for Ramadan
3
Lebanon News
09:25
IMF warns Lebanon is at a 'very dangerous moment'
Lebanon News
09:25
IMF warns Lebanon is at a 'very dangerous moment'
4
Middle East
10:12
Syria, Saudi Arabia agree to reopen embassies
Middle East
10:12
Syria, Saudi Arabia agree to reopen embassies
5
Middle East
05:06
Saudi Foreign Minister initiates first phone call with Iranian counterpart
Middle East
05:06
Saudi Foreign Minister initiates first phone call with Iranian counterpart
6
Lebanon News
07:09
Ogero announces open strike starting Friday
Lebanon News
07:09
Ogero announces open strike starting Friday
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:34
Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah emphasizes focus on internal issues in presidential elections
News Bulletin Reports
13:34
Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah emphasizes focus on internal issues in presidential elections
8
Lebanon News
14:20
US Ambassador Shea wishes Muslims in Lebanon a Ramadan Kareem
Lebanon News
14:20
US Ambassador Shea wishes Muslims in Lebanon a Ramadan Kareem
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store