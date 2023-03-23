News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
12
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Loto
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
12
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
EU, Germany edge towards solution on combustion engine row
World
2023-03-23 | 08:02
High views
Share
Share
3
min
EU, Germany edge towards solution on combustion engine row
Germany and the European Union are on a good path to solve a row over the bloc's planned 2035 phaseout of CO2-emitting cars, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on his arrival to an EU summit on Thursday.
The official summit agenda covers a broad range of issues from migration to sending ammunition to Ukraine, but last-minute opposition from Germany to one of Europe's biggest climate change policies is looming over the talks.
"If I understand correctly the talks between the Commission and the German government... everything is on a good path," German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on his arrival to the summit.
Scholz did not specify when he expects a deal to be reached. Some leaders and EU officials suggested it would be a matter of days.
"I think we can get there, not today or tomorrow but over the coming days," Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said.
The car CO2 law is not on the summit's official agenda, nor is it mentioned in leaders' draft conclusions for the meeting - suggesting leaders will not attempt to take any decisions on the matter.
"We can talk about anything, but we have the [EU policymaking] institutions and we cannot be responsible for everything," Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel said.
Last-minute opposition from Germany's transport ministry has blocked the EU's law to end sales of new CO2-emitting cars in 2035, despite EU countries and lawmakers already agreeing a deal on it last year.
The dispute has raised concerns among some EU officials that political deals on other major laws could unravel.
"We have chosen a clear path to phase out CO2 emissions from cars, this is not the moment to waiver," said Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.
The EU law is expected to make it impossible to sell new combustion engine cars in the EU after 2035. Germany's Transport Ministry wants assurances that new combustion engine cars can be sold beyond that date if they run on e-fuels - a request supported by parts of Germany's powerful car industry.
The Ministry and the European Commission, which drafts EU laws, are in talks. A draft EU Commission proposal, seen by Reuters this week, suggested allowing carmakers to register sales in a new type of vehicle category, for cars that can only run on carbon neutral fuels.
ENERGY REFORMS
On the second day of the summit on Friday, EU heads of state and government will discuss a reform of the EU electricity market.
The European Commission proposed the reforms last week to attempt to avoid severe price spikes such as those experienced last year after Russia cut gas supplies to Europe.
A draft of the EU summit conclusions, seen by Reuters, showed leaders may agree to fast-track the power reforms to agree a deal with the European Parliament by the end of this year.
The draft also urged companies to take part in the EU's planned scheme to jointly buy gas, as it prepares for next winter with scarce Russian supplies.
Greece will also pitch an idea for an EU fund to "supercharge" investments in power grids, to speed the shift to clean energy and improve energy security, according to a document seen by Reuters.
Reuters
World
EU
Germany
Energy
Reforms
Edge
Towards
Solution
Combustion
Engine
Row
Climate
Environment
Next
General Mills raises 2023 forecasts again on price hike boost
European bank shares fall as crisis leaves mark
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-03-22
Italy makes biofuel demand as EU attempts to unblock combustion engine phase-out
World
2023-03-22
Italy makes biofuel demand as EU attempts to unblock combustion engine phase-out
0
World
2023-03-21
EU drafts plan to allow e-fuel combustion engine cars
World
2023-03-21
EU drafts plan to allow e-fuel combustion engine cars
0
World
2023-03-03
EU delays vote on combustion engine phase-out after German pushback
World
2023-03-03
EU delays vote on combustion engine phase-out after German pushback
0
World
2023-01-10
Climate change saves Europe from energy crisis
World
2023-01-10
Climate change saves Europe from energy crisis
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
12:05
US judge orders $1.68 bln payout to families over 1983 Beirut bombing
World
12:05
US judge orders $1.68 bln payout to families over 1983 Beirut bombing
0
World
11:50
Chinese-Russian collaboration on the rise: A look at the “Power of Siberia” pipeline and beyond
World
11:50
Chinese-Russian collaboration on the rise: A look at the “Power of Siberia” pipeline and beyond
0
World
10:37
French unrest impacts King Charles III’s trip
World
10:37
French unrest impacts King Charles III’s trip
0
World
10:20
Biden administration adds 14 Chinese entities to unverified list
World
10:20
Biden administration adds 14 Chinese entities to unverified list
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-02-23
What to expect from IMF's visit to Lebanon in March?
Press Highlights
2023-02-23
What to expect from IMF's visit to Lebanon in March?
0
Middle East
07:39
Turkey's cenbank holds rate at 8.5 percent, to maintain support
Middle East
07:39
Turkey's cenbank holds rate at 8.5 percent, to maintain support
0
Middle East
2023-02-08
Turkey, Syria quake deaths pass 9,500: deadliest in decade
Middle East
2023-02-08
Turkey, Syria quake deaths pass 9,500: deadliest in decade
0
Middle East
07:36
China's Xinxing to invest $2 bln in Suez Canal Economic Zone
Middle East
07:36
China's Xinxing to invest $2 bln in Suez Canal Economic Zone
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:15
Fuel prices see slight drop with minor exchange rate decline
Lebanon News
03:15
Fuel prices see slight drop with minor exchange rate decline
2
Lebanon News
08:19
Lebanon postpones Daylight Saving Time adoption exceptionally for Ramadan
Lebanon News
08:19
Lebanon postpones Daylight Saving Time adoption exceptionally for Ramadan
3
Lebanon News
09:25
IMF warns Lebanon is at a 'very dangerous moment'
Lebanon News
09:25
IMF warns Lebanon is at a 'very dangerous moment'
4
Middle East
10:12
Syria, Saudi Arabia agree to reopen embassies
Middle East
10:12
Syria, Saudi Arabia agree to reopen embassies
5
Middle East
05:06
Saudi Foreign Minister initiates first phone call with Iranian counterpart
Middle East
05:06
Saudi Foreign Minister initiates first phone call with Iranian counterpart
6
Lebanon News
07:09
Ogero announces open strike starting Friday
Lebanon News
07:09
Ogero announces open strike starting Friday
7
Lebanon News
14:20
US Ambassador Shea wishes Muslims in Lebanon a Ramadan Kareem
Lebanon News
14:20
US Ambassador Shea wishes Muslims in Lebanon a Ramadan Kareem
8
Press Highlights
05:32
Mutual vetoes remain the main obstacle in Lebanese presidential elections: Berri
Press Highlights
05:32
Mutual vetoes remain the main obstacle in Lebanese presidential elections: Berri
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store