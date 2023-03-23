General Mills raises 2023 forecasts again on price hike boost

World
2023-03-23 | 08:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
General Mills raises 2023 forecasts again on price hike boost
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
General Mills raises 2023 forecasts again on price hike boost

General Mills Inc (GIS.N) on Thursday raised its fiscal 2023 forecasts for a fourth time after beating estimates for quarterly results, helped by price increases and steady demand for its packaged-food products.

Multinational packaged food companies have been bumping up their product prices to shield their profit margins from spiraling costs and have faced low resistance as Americans cut down on dining out amid growing fears of a recession.

General Mills' organic sales in the third quarter rose 16%, helped mainly by higher prices, while volumes remained flat.

Shares of the Cheerios cereal maker rose about 2% in premarket trade.

General Mills had most recently lifted its annual organic sales and profit expectations in February.

The company said on Thursday it now expects organic net sales to rise 10% to 11% in fiscal 2023, compared to its earlier forecast of about 10% growth.

t forecast fiscal 2023 adjusted profit per share to rise between 8% and 9% on a constant-currency basis, compared with its prior range of a 7% to 8% rise.

The company's net sales in the third quarter ending Feb. 26 rose 13% to about $5.13 billion, while analysts had expected $4.97 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Excluding one-off charges, General Mills earned 97 cents per share, compared with estimates of 93 cents.
 
 

World

General Mills

Forecasts

Price

Boost

Cereal

Demand

Increase

Shares

LBCI Next
European Sovereignty Fund could finance joint EU projects – Gentiloni
EU, Germany edge towards solution on combustion engine row
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-20

India to boost aviation infrastructure as demand booms

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-17

Price of gasoline increases 18000 LBP

LBCI
World
2023-03-14

US consumer prices increase solidly in February

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-14

Price of 95 octane fuel increases 58000 LBP

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
12:05

US judge orders $1.68 bln payout to families over 1983 Beirut bombing

LBCI
World
11:50

Chinese-Russian collaboration on the rise: A look at the “Power of Siberia” pipeline and beyond

LBCI
World
10:37

French unrest impacts King Charles III’s trip

LBCI
World
10:20

Biden administration adds 14 Chinese entities to unverified list

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-02-23

What to expect from IMF's visit to Lebanon in March?

LBCI
Middle East
07:39

Turkey's cenbank holds rate at 8.5 percent, to maintain support

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-08

Turkey, Syria quake deaths pass 9,500: deadliest in decade

LBCI
Middle East
07:36

China's Xinxing to invest $2 bln in Suez Canal Economic Zone

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app