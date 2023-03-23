European Sovereignty Fund could finance joint EU projects – Gentiloni

World
2023-03-23 | 08:20
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
European Sovereignty Fund could finance joint EU projects – Gentiloni
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
European Sovereignty Fund could finance joint EU projects – Gentiloni

A future European Sovereignty Fund could finance joint European Union projects to keep the 27-nation bloc ahead of global competition in clean technologies, European Economic Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said on Thursday.

The idea of a European Sovereignty Fund was first floated by the European Commission last year and is to be discussed by EU governments and institutions during a review of the bloc's long-term budget in the second half of the year.

There are no details so far on its size, or how it could be financed, or whether it would offer grants or loans or both.

"If we want to be competitive, we need European added value and scale," Gentiloni told a Politico economic conference, when asked about the fund idea.

The EU wants to stay in the lead of new green technologies that reduce CO2 emissions and help fight climate change, facing strong competition from China and the United States which also want to dominate the fast growing and lucrative market.

The EU is already spending 37% of its post-pandemic 800-billion-euro recovery fund to transform its economies to cut emissions. The money is allocated according to the impact the pandemic had on countries, with some getting a lot more money than others.

Gentiloni said the future EU sovereignty fund could be different -- rather than transfer money from stronger EU economies to weaker ones, it could pay for joint EU projects that are equally important to all, like clean hydrogen.

"If we have a common EU project, for example like clean hydrogen, this is in the interest of all," Gentiloni said.

"It is not a transfer from stronger to weaker economies -- it is a common project," he said.

 
 
 

World

European

Europe

Sovereignty

Fund

Finance

EU

Projects

Gentiloni

Budget

Economy

LBCI Next
ECB slowly trims carbon footprint of its bond stash
General Mills raises 2023 forecasts again on price hike boost
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-02-28

European Investment Bank proposes new fund to counter US green subsidies - Spiegel

LBCI
Variety
10:22

Meta says a network fee is not the fix for European telecoms firms' financial problems

LBCI
World
07:57

European bank shares fall as crisis leaves mark

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-22

Cypriot President affirms Lebanon's support within European Union

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
12:05

US judge orders $1.68 bln payout to families over 1983 Beirut bombing

LBCI
World
11:50

Chinese-Russian collaboration on the rise: A look at the “Power of Siberia” pipeline and beyond

LBCI
World
10:37

French unrest impacts King Charles III’s trip

LBCI
World
10:20

Biden administration adds 14 Chinese entities to unverified list

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-02-23

What to expect from IMF's visit to Lebanon in March?

LBCI
Middle East
07:39

Turkey's cenbank holds rate at 8.5 percent, to maintain support

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-08

Turkey, Syria quake deaths pass 9,500: deadliest in decade

LBCI
Middle East
07:36

China's Xinxing to invest $2 bln in Suez Canal Economic Zone

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app