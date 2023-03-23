Biden administration adds 14 Chinese entities to unverified list

News
World
2023-03-23
The Biden administration on Thursday added 14 Chinese entities to a red flag list, forcing US exports to conduct greater due diligence before shipping goods to them because US officials have been unable to inspect the listed entities.
Being added to the list can potentially start a 60-day clock that could trigger much tougher penalties.
The Chinese Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The United States has used restrictions on exports of US goods as a key tool to thwart Beijing's technological advances
Reuters
