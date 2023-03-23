Biden administration adds 14 Chinese entities to unverified list

World
2023-03-23 | 10:20
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Biden administration adds 14 Chinese entities to unverified list
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Biden administration adds 14 Chinese entities to unverified list

The Biden administration on Thursday added 14 Chinese entities to a red flag list, forcing US exports to conduct greater due diligence before shipping goods to them because US officials have been unable to inspect the listed entities.

Being added to the list can potentially start a 60-day clock that could trigger much tougher penalties.

The Chinese Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
 
The United States has used restrictions on exports of US goods as a key tool to thwart Beijing's technological advances
 

World

US

China

Biden

Administration

Adds

Fourteen

Entities

Unverified

List

LBCI Next
Softbank-owned Arm seeks to raise prices ahead of US IPO - FT
Despite opposition, UK's Sunak wins post-Brexit trade vote in parliament
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-02-22

Biden to meet NATO's eastern members over Ukraine, China and Russia confer

LBCI
World
08:54

China's military says US warship illegally entered waters in South China Sea

LBCI
World
07:04

Poland's ruling nationalists push John Paul II's legacy to election center stage

LBCI
World
04:08

EU leaders set to back steps to compete with US, China

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
12:05

US judge orders $1.68 bln payout to families over 1983 Beirut bombing

LBCI
World
11:50

Chinese-Russian collaboration on the rise: A look at the “Power of Siberia” pipeline and beyond

LBCI
World
10:37

French unrest impacts King Charles III’s trip

LBCI
World
09:26

Nigerian senator guilty of trafficking man to UK to provide a kidney

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
07:20

Thousands of Israelis block streets in protest of judicial overhaul

LBCI
World
08:28

ECB slowly trims carbon footprint of its bond stash

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-21

Arab News joins the Nowruz celebrations, heralding a new era for Middle Eastern ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:37

MEA shifts all flights one hour earlier for departure from Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app