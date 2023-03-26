News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
24
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nar Bel Nar
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
24
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Elon Musk puts $20 billion value on Twitter, The Information reports
World
2023-03-26 | 06:15
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Elon Musk puts $20 billion value on Twitter, The Information reports
Twitter Inc CEO Elon Musk has offered the social-media company's employees stock grants at a valuation of nearly $20 billion, the Information reported on Saturday, citing a person familiar with an email Musk sent to Twitter staff.
The reported valuation is less than half of the $44 billion that Musk paid to acquire the social media platform, pointing to a drop in Twitter's value.
Twitter did not immediately respond to a Reuters' emailed request for a comment.
Musk said in December that Twitter is on track to be "roughly cash flow break-even" in 2023 as top advertisers slashed their spending on the social-media platform after the billionaire’s takeover.
Reuters
World
Elon Musk
Value
Twitter
Information
Next
China opens ties with Honduras, Taiwan decries monetary demands
China's attitude towards developing stable, constructive Sino-US relations unchanged
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-06
Elon Musk says Twitter is ‘aiming’ to roll out encrypted DMs this month
Variety
2023-03-06
Elon Musk says Twitter is ‘aiming’ to roll out encrypted DMs this month
0
Variety
2023-03-06
Turkish competition board says fines Elon Musk over Twitter takeover
Variety
2023-03-06
Turkish competition board says fines Elon Musk over Twitter takeover
0
World
2023-02-15
Elon Musk says end-2023 'good timing' to find new Twitter head
World
2023-02-15
Elon Musk says end-2023 'good timing' to find new Twitter head
0
Variety
2023-02-09
Musk’s Twitter gets ‘yellow card’ for missing data in EU disinformation report
Variety
2023-02-09
Musk’s Twitter gets ‘yellow card’ for missing data in EU disinformation report
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
08:16
EU-German deal to map path for e-fuel cars after 2035
World
08:16
EU-German deal to map path for e-fuel cars after 2035
0
World
08:11
North Korea fires ballistic missile off its east coast
World
08:11
North Korea fires ballistic missile off its east coast
0
World
08:09
Crown Resorts' data vendor hacked, limited number of its files impacted
World
08:09
Crown Resorts' data vendor hacked, limited number of its files impacted
0
World
08:02
Tesla faces new race bias trial from employee who had $137 million verdict cut
World
08:02
Tesla faces new race bias trial from employee who had $137 million verdict cut
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-17
A look into Lira collapse during current crisis
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-17
A look into Lira collapse during current crisis
0
Press Highlights
04:06
Lebanon's presidential deadlock: France's proposal met with resistance
Press Highlights
04:06
Lebanon's presidential deadlock: France's proposal met with resistance
0
Middle East
07:35
Qatar to introduce options, futures in new derivatives exchange
Middle East
07:35
Qatar to introduce options, futures in new derivatives exchange
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-22
Lebanon's economy grows by two percent in 2022 amid increase in tourism: Mikati
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-22
Lebanon's economy grows by two percent in 2022 amid increase in tourism: Mikati
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:18
Lebanon's government reinstates daylight saving time effective midnight on Wednesday-Thursday
Lebanon News
06:18
Lebanon's government reinstates daylight saving time effective midnight on Wednesday-Thursday
2
Lebanon News
10:06
Education Minister confirms daylight saving time for schools, vocational institutions
Lebanon News
10:06
Education Minister confirms daylight saving time for schools, vocational institutions
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Lebanon's top 5 economic decisions: A recipe for disaster
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Lebanon's top 5 economic decisions: A recipe for disaster
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:03
Cost of ignoring IMF report warnings: Lebanon's crisis deepens
News Bulletin Reports
12:03
Cost of ignoring IMF report warnings: Lebanon's crisis deepens
5
Press Highlights
04:06
Lebanon's presidential deadlock: France's proposal met with resistance
Press Highlights
04:06
Lebanon's presidential deadlock: France's proposal met with resistance
6
Lebanon News
08:39
In times of crisis, Lebanese squabble over clock change
Lebanon News
08:39
In times of crisis, Lebanese squabble over clock change
7
Middle East
00:21
Netanyahu sacks defense minister, sparking mass protests
Middle East
00:21
Netanyahu sacks defense minister, sparking mass protests
8
World
01:17
Macron and Saudi Crown Prince pledge support for Lebanon
World
01:17
Macron and Saudi Crown Prince pledge support for Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store