India asks state-run banks to monitor top loan accounts - sources

World
2023-03-27 | 04:44
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
India asks state-run banks to monitor top loan accounts - sources
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
India asks state-run banks to monitor top loan accounts - sources

India has asked state-run lenders to adopt stricter monitoring of top corporate loan accounts and submit a plan to deal with business risks in key areas within two weeks, three banking sources said on Monday.

Indian banks, in the past, have had to take deep haircuts on their exposure to debt-laden companies admitted under bankruptcy legislation.

"Bankers were told that it would be prudent to increase stress-testing of large corporate loan accounts," a banker at a state-run bank said.

Banks were also asked to monitor the mark-to-market impact on their trading books amid rising interest rates and maintain their liquidity ratios, the sources added.

None of the sources wanted to be named because they are not allowed to speak to media.

Finance ministry officials met state-run bank chiefs on Saturday, with lenders asked to identify stress points, including "concentration risks and adverse exposures," according to a government statement.

The Finance Ministry did not respond to a Reuters email seeking additional details from the meeting.

Lenders were also asked to increase the frequency of assessing their asset-liability profiles amid the global banking turbulence, another banker said.

The collapse of some US regional banks have led to concerns about lenders globally having to field possible losses on their held-to-maturity portfolios.

Reuters had earlier reported that the government had sought details of the bond portfolios of these banks as a precautionary exercise.

India's banking system continues to be stable and resilient, and lenders have built sufficient buffers to shield themselves from any unforeseen stress, the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India said earlier in March.
 
 
 

World

India

Indian

Banks

Loan

Accounts

LBCI Next
Taiwan welcomes Czech delegation after Honduras shifts allegiance to China
European banks shares rise after SVB deal
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
05:29

Indian banks must hear loan defaulters before declaring accounts as fraud – top court

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-23

YouTube shutting down Indian social commerce app Simsim

LBCI
World
2023-03-23

Indian court orders Rahul Gandhi to two years in jail for Modi comment

LBCI
World
2023-03-23

UK to review security at Indian High Commission in London after protests

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:11

North Korea fires ballistic missile off its east coast

LBCI
World
08:09

Crown Resorts' data vendor hacked, limited number of its files impacted

LBCI
World
08:02

Tesla faces new race bias trial from employee who had $137 million verdict cut

LBCI
World
08:01

First Citizens agrees to acquire failed Silicon Valley Bank

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-25

Lebanese car importers hit with unexpected tariffs hike

LBCI
Press Highlights
2022-12-29

Lebanon in 2023: A demographic bomb on verge of exploding

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-26

Daylight savings dispute leaves Lebanon with two time zones

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-26

Yemen's Hodeidah receives first ship carrying general cargo in years amid truce push

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app