News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
17
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ward Jouri
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
17
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
French pension protest blocks entry to Louvre museum
World
2023-03-27 | 07:52
High views
Share
Share
2
min
French pension protest blocks entry to Louvre museum
Trade union protesters angered by President Emmanuel Macron's move to raise the French retirement age without a final vote in parliament blocked the Louvre museum in Paris on Monday, frustrating crowds of visitors.
Demonstrating peacefully against plans to make most French work an extra two years to 64 to balance the pension budget, a small number of protesters gathered at the foot of the Louvre's glass pyramid. One banner read "Retire at 60 - work less to live longer."
A queue of disappointed tourists snaked through the courtyard.
"This is ridiculous, we come from everywhere in the world with our children to visit a museum and it’s ridiculous that 20 people are blocking the entrance," said Samuel, a Mexican tourist who did not give his surname.
"I really understand where they're coming from, and it's fair enough. But we all would like to go and see 'Mona Lisa', but never mind," said Jane, a visitor from London.
Louvre employees were among the protesters outside the famed musemum. A Louvre tour guide came out to address the visitors. "We hope you understand our reasons," she said.
The protest came one day ahead of a 10th round of nationwide strikes and street marches and followed violence in cities across France over the pension system changes.
Separately, Paris police said they were carrying out an operation to prevent unauthorized gatherings in front of the Centre Pomopidou, another landmark museum in Paris.
Reuters
World
French
Pension
France
Emmanuel Macron
Reform
Retirement
Age
Louvre
Museum
Protests
Blocked
Next
More than 180 Rohingya Muslims arrive by boat in Indonesia's Aceh
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: NATO criticizes Putin's nuclear rhetoric
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-03-23
Nationwide protests in France after Macron doubles down on pension bill
World
2023-03-23
Nationwide protests in France after Macron doubles down on pension bill
0
World
2023-03-13
Macron seeks French pension reform support as strikes run on
World
2023-03-13
Macron seeks French pension reform support as strikes run on
0
World
2023-03-12
French Senate adopts pension bill despite street protests
World
2023-03-12
French Senate adopts pension bill despite street protests
0
World
2023-03-11
France faces another day of nationwide protests against Macron's pension plans
World
2023-03-11
France faces another day of nationwide protests against Macron's pension plans
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
12:46
US to adopt new restrictions on using commercial spyware
World
12:46
US to adopt new restrictions on using commercial spyware
0
Variety
11:22
How two weather balloons led Mexico to ban solar geoengineering
Variety
11:22
How two weather balloons led Mexico to ban solar geoengineering
0
World
10:10
Kenyan police fire tear gas at protesters led by opposition chief Odinga
World
10:10
Kenyan police fire tear gas at protesters led by opposition chief Odinga
0
World
09:25
Store operator Arko trumps BP with $1.4 bln offer for TravelCenters of America
World
09:25
Store operator Arko trumps BP with $1.4 bln offer for TravelCenters of America
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-14
Lebanon reiterates demand for satellite images into the Beirut Blast
Lebanon News
2023-03-14
Lebanon reiterates demand for satellite images into the Beirut Blast
0
Variety
2023-01-24
Niantic tries its hand at sports with NBA All-World
Variety
2023-01-24
Niantic tries its hand at sports with NBA All-World
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-26
Education Minister confirms daylight saving time for schools, vocational institutions
Lebanon News
2023-03-26
Education Minister confirms daylight saving time for schools, vocational institutions
0
Middle East
2023-03-21
Saudi deposit lifts Turkey's net FX reserves to $25 bln
Middle East
2023-03-21
Saudi deposit lifts Turkey's net FX reserves to $25 bln
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:18
Lebanon's government reinstates daylight saving time effective midnight on Wednesday-Thursday
Lebanon News
06:18
Lebanon's government reinstates daylight saving time effective midnight on Wednesday-Thursday
2
Press Highlights
04:06
Lebanon's presidential deadlock: France's proposal met with resistance
Press Highlights
04:06
Lebanon's presidential deadlock: France's proposal met with resistance
3
World
01:17
Macron and Saudi Crown Prince pledge support for Lebanon
World
01:17
Macron and Saudi Crown Prince pledge support for Lebanon
4
Middle East
00:21
Netanyahu sacks defense minister, sparking mass protests
Middle East
00:21
Netanyahu sacks defense minister, sparking mass protests
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:12
Domestic violence in Lebanon: Tragic case of Zainab
News Bulletin Reports
11:12
Domestic violence in Lebanon: Tragic case of Zainab
6
News Bulletin Reports
10:38
Lebanese government reverses decision on Daylight Saving Time
News Bulletin Reports
10:38
Lebanese government reverses decision on Daylight Saving Time
7
Variety
09:29
Lebanese Christa Maria excels in Canada, qualifying for La Voix's semi-finals
Variety
09:29
Lebanese Christa Maria excels in Canada, qualifying for La Voix's semi-finals
8
Press Highlights
05:17
Lebanese are rushing to buy gold amid financial instability: report
Press Highlights
05:17
Lebanese are rushing to buy gold amid financial instability: report
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store