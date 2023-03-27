News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
17
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ward Jouri
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
17
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
First Citizens agrees to acquire failed Silicon Valley Bank
World
2023-03-27 | 08:01
High views
Share
Share
4
min
First Citizens agrees to acquire failed Silicon Valley Bank
First Citizens BancShares Inc FCNCA.O said on Monday it would acquire the deposits and loans of failed Silicon Valley Bank, closing one chapter in the crisis of confidence that has ripped through global financial markets.
The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), which took control of SVB earlier this month, said in a separate statement it has received equity appreciation rights in First Citizens BancShares stock with a potential value of up to $500 million as part of the deal.
First Citizens, which described itself as having completed more FDIC-assisted transactions since 2009 than any other bank, said the combined company would be resilient with a diverse loan portfolio and deposit base.
Under the deal, unit First–Citizens Bank & Trust Company will assume SVB assets of $110 billion, deposits of $56 billion and loans of $72 billion.
"Prudent risk management approach will continue to protect customers and stockholders through all economic cycles and market conditions," the statement said.
First Citizens will also receive a line of credit from the FDIC for contingent liquidity purposes and will have an agreement with the regulator to share some losses on commercial loans to provide further downside protection against potential credit losses.
Analysts said the move was positive for financial stability and the venture capital industry but only up to a point.
"I think First Citizens Bank’s acquisition of the SVB loan book and deposits does not add much to solve the number one issue that the US banking system is now facing: deposits leaving smaller banks for larger banks or money market funds," said Redmond Wong, Greater China market strategist at Saxo Markets.
SVB was the largest bank to fail since the 2008 financial crisis when California regulators closed the bank on March 10, sparking massive market disruption and heightening stresses across the banking sector globally.
Based in Santa Clara, it was the 16th biggest lender in the US at the end of last year, with about $209 billion in assets.
The crisis in confidence its collapse triggered also led to the failure of Signature Bank, whose deposits and loans will be taken over by a unit of New York Community Bancorp and forced Switzerland's second-biggest bank, Credit Suisse CSGN.S, to agree to a rescue by rival UBS UBSG.S.
Worries about the banking sector globally continue to grip investors with shares in European lenders having fallen sharply on Friday, led by Germany's Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE, while authorities are also worried about the potential for a credit crunch.
VENTURE CAPITAL BUSINESS
From Monday, SVB's 17 former branches will begin operating as Silicon Valley Bank, a division of First Citizens Bank and SVB customers will continue to be able to access their accounts through websites, mobile apps and branches, First Citizens said.
It added that the deal would accelerate its expansion in California and give it wealth management capabilities in the northeast of the United States.
"We are committed to building on and preserving the strong relationships that legacy SVB's global fund banking business has with private equity and venture capital firms," said First Citizens Chief Executive Frank Holding Junior said in the statement.
First Citizens has around $109 billion in assets and total deposits of $89.4 billion.
The FDIC said First Citizen's purchase of about $72 billion of SVB's assets came at a discount of $16.5 billion.
"The FDIC estimates the cost of the failure of Silicon Valley Bank to its Deposit Insurance Fund (DIF) to be approximately $20 billion. The exact cost will be determined when the FDIC terminates the receivership," it said.
Approximately $90 billion in securities and other assets from SVB will remain in receivership for disposal, the regulator added.
Another US regional lender, Valley National Bancorp VLY.O, had also been vying to buy SVB, media reports over the weekend said.
Reuters
World
First Citizen
Agrees
Acquire
Failed
Silicon Valley Bank
SVB
Banking
Collapse
BancShares
Next
Tesla faces new race bias trial from employee who had $137 million verdict cut
Dollar steady, yen falls as banking fears ease
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
SVB collapse forces African startups to rethink their banking options
Variety
2023-03-16
SVB collapse forces African startups to rethink their banking options
0
World
2023-03-13
Biden says US banking system is safe after SVB, Signature collapse
World
2023-03-13
Biden says US banking system is safe after SVB, Signature collapse
0
World
2023-03-14
UK banks not seeing deposit 'flight to quality' after SVB collapse - Lloyds CEO
World
2023-03-14
UK banks not seeing deposit 'flight to quality' after SVB collapse - Lloyds CEO
0
World
2023-03-14
Global bank stock rout deepens as SVB collapse fans contagion fears
World
2023-03-14
Global bank stock rout deepens as SVB collapse fans contagion fears
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
12:46
US to adopt new restrictions on using commercial spyware
World
12:46
US to adopt new restrictions on using commercial spyware
0
Variety
11:22
How two weather balloons led Mexico to ban solar geoengineering
Variety
11:22
How two weather balloons led Mexico to ban solar geoengineering
0
World
10:10
Kenyan police fire tear gas at protesters led by opposition chief Odinga
World
10:10
Kenyan police fire tear gas at protesters led by opposition chief Odinga
0
World
09:25
Store operator Arko trumps BP with $1.4 bln offer for TravelCenters of America
World
09:25
Store operator Arko trumps BP with $1.4 bln offer for TravelCenters of America
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
01:17
Macron and Saudi Crown Prince pledge support for Lebanon
World
01:17
Macron and Saudi Crown Prince pledge support for Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-14
Lebanon reiterates demand for satellite images into the Beirut Blast
Lebanon News
2023-03-14
Lebanon reiterates demand for satellite images into the Beirut Blast
0
Variety
2023-01-24
Niantic tries its hand at sports with NBA All-World
Variety
2023-01-24
Niantic tries its hand at sports with NBA All-World
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-26
Education Minister confirms daylight saving time for schools, vocational institutions
Lebanon News
2023-03-26
Education Minister confirms daylight saving time for schools, vocational institutions
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:18
Lebanon's government reinstates daylight saving time effective midnight on Wednesday-Thursday
Lebanon News
06:18
Lebanon's government reinstates daylight saving time effective midnight on Wednesday-Thursday
2
Press Highlights
04:06
Lebanon's presidential deadlock: France's proposal met with resistance
Press Highlights
04:06
Lebanon's presidential deadlock: France's proposal met with resistance
3
World
01:17
Macron and Saudi Crown Prince pledge support for Lebanon
World
01:17
Macron and Saudi Crown Prince pledge support for Lebanon
4
Middle East
00:21
Netanyahu sacks defense minister, sparking mass protests
Middle East
00:21
Netanyahu sacks defense minister, sparking mass protests
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:12
Domestic violence in Lebanon: Tragic case of Zainab
News Bulletin Reports
11:12
Domestic violence in Lebanon: Tragic case of Zainab
6
News Bulletin Reports
10:38
Lebanese government reverses decision on Daylight Saving Time
News Bulletin Reports
10:38
Lebanese government reverses decision on Daylight Saving Time
7
Variety
09:29
Lebanese Christa Maria excels in Canada, qualifying for La Voix's semi-finals
Variety
09:29
Lebanese Christa Maria excels in Canada, qualifying for La Voix's semi-finals
8
Press Highlights
05:17
Lebanese are rushing to buy gold amid financial instability: report
Press Highlights
05:17
Lebanese are rushing to buy gold amid financial instability: report
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store