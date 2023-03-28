'We are all Chinese', former Taiwan president says while visiting China

World
2023-03-28 | 03:51
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
&#39;We are all Chinese&#39;, former Taiwan president says while visiting China
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
'We are all Chinese', former Taiwan president says while visiting China

People on both sides of the Taiwan Strait are ethnically Chinese and share the same ancestor, former Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou said on Tuesday at the start of a historic visit to China that Taiwan's ruling party has criticized.

Ma, in office from 2008-2016, is the first former or current Taiwanese president to visit China since the defeated Republic of China government fled to Taiwan in 1949 at the end of a civil war with the Communists.
He is visiting amid heightened tension as Beijing uses political and military means to try and pressure democratically governed Taiwan into accepting Chinese sovereignty.

Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party has questioned why he is visiting just after China took away another Taiwanese diplomatic ally, Honduras, on Sunday, leaving the island with official diplomatic ties with only 13 countries.
In comments in the eastern Chinese city of Nanjing at the Sun Yat-sen Mausoleum, where the man celebrated for overthrowing the last Chinese emperor in 1911 and ushering a republic is buried, Ma praised Sun's contributions.

"People on both sides of the Taiwan Strait are Chinese people, and are both descendants of the Yan and Yellow Emperors," Ma said, in comments provided by his office.

Ma used wording in Chinese meaning people of Chinese ethnicity, rather than referring to their nationality. Descendants of the Yan and Yellow Emperors is an expression referring to a common ancestor for Chinese people.

Most Taiwanese no longer identify as Chinese, according to polls.

Sun is officially still considered the father of the Republic of China, which remains Taiwan's official name.

Sun is also lauded by the Communist Party for the overthrow of the Qing dynasty, but the governments in Beijing and Taipei do not recognize each other.
Ma's visit is part of outreach by Taiwan's main opposition party, the Kuomintang (KMT), to China in hopes of reducing tensions. The KMT traditionally favours close relations with China, but strongly denies being pro-Beijing.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has repeatedly offered talks with China, but has been rejected as China considers her a separatist. She says only Taiwan's people can decide their future.

Ma, a senior KMT member, said he hoped for peace.

"We sincerely hope that the two sides will work together to pursue peace, avoid war, and strive to revitalize China," he said, again using an expression that refers to the Chinese people as an ethnicity rather than a nationality. "This is an unavoidable responsibility of Chinese people on both sides of the Strait, and we must work hard."

Ma is not scheduled to meet with any senior Chinese leaders on this trip. He and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in Singapore in 2015.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Breaking Headlines

World

China

Taiwan

LBCI Next
Gold eases as banking sector reprieve slows safe-haven flows
Ex-student shoots dead 3 children, 3 adults at Tennessee Christian school
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-27

Taiwan welcomes Czech delegation after Honduras shifts allegiance to China

LBCI
World
2023-03-26

China opens ties with Honduras, Taiwan decries monetary demands

LBCI
World
2023-03-23

End to Taiwan ties nears as Honduras foreign minister goes to China

LBCI
World
2023-03-21

China protests 'vile' Taiwan visit by German minister

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:41

Australia's United Malt shares soar on near $1 bln offer from France's InVivo

LBCI
World
08:34

Oil extends gains on Kurdish supply risks, banking relief

LBCI
World
08:30

Microsoft's Activision deal will not harm competition -Japan watchdog

LBCI
World
08:17

Zelenskiy accuses Russia of holding Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant 'hostage'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
11:38

More layoff misery could be coming to Salesforce

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-20

LBCI car stolen, found entirely burnt out

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:39

UNDP launches Karantina Rehabilitation Center in support of people with disabilities

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-26

Turkey widens probe into building collapses as quake toll exceeds 50,000

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:49

Apple timezone update further confuses Lebanese; users advised not to update

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:12

Domestic violence in Lebanon: Tragic case of Zainab

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:55

Deputy Prime Minister al-Shami discusses IMF agreement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:38

Lebanese government reverses decision on Daylight Saving Time

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:45

MEA reschedules flights according to Daylight Saving Time

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:13

Lebanon's Daylight Saving Time debate highlights sectarian tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:19

US, UK designate Lebanese Noah Zaitar, Hassan Daqqou for trafficking Captagon, supporting Syrian regime and Hezbollah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:25

Ashkenazi vs. Mizrahi: The Political struggle over Israel's past and future

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app