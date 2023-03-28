India selects 11 companies to manufacture solar PV modules

India has selected 11 companies to manufacture 39,600 megawatts (MW) of domestic solar PV modules, including Indosolar (INDL.NS), Reliance (RELI.NS) and First Solar, the government said in a statement on Tuesday.



The allotments are part of tranche two of a production-linked incentive scheme with a total outlay of 140 billion rupees ($1.7 billion), the statement said.



($1 = 82.2150 Indian rupees)



