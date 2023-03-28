Nestle to examine banking relationships following Credit Suisse downfall

Nestle (NESN.S) will examine its banking relationships following the planned takeover of Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) by UBS (UBSG.S), the food group's Chief Executive Mark Schneider said on Tuesday.



"We have worked closely with Credit Suisse for many decades, in a spirit of trust," Schneider told broadcaster TeleZueri in an interview to be broadcast later on Tuesday.



"We now have to see how to reorganize our banking relationships, both with Swiss and international providers," Schneider said.