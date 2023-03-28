Siemens Energy to supply converter stations for Italian power link

World
2023-03-28 | 05:23
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Siemens Energy to supply converter stations for Italian power link
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Siemens Energy to supply converter stations for Italian power link

Siemens Energy (ENR1n.DE) and Italy's FATA have been awarded a contract worth nearly 1 billion euros ($1.08 billion) to supply transmission technology for a 970-kilometer power link connecting Sardinia and Sicily to the Italian mainland, the German company said on Tuesday.

The two companies are to supply four converter stations as part of the deal, which "will enable more efficient use of renewable energy, increase stability of the power grids, and enable the close down of coal-fired power plants on the two islands to reduce CO2 emissions", Siemens Energy said.

The German company will manufacture the main components for the stations, while FATA, part of Danieli group (DANI.MI), will be responsible for civil works, electromechanical installation, construction of ancillary facilities and pre-commissioning support. 

The converter stations are scheduled to be completed by the end of 2028.

Reuters 
 

World

Siemens Energy

Energy

Supply

Converter

Stations

Italian

Power

LBCI Next
Paris police 'very vigilant' ahead of new round of pension protests
More food shortages could add to Britain's price pressure
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-09

EDL to increase power supply, to start reducing power theft

LBCI
World
2023-02-07

French strike disrupts power supply and petrol deliveries

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-02

Space power China to build ground stations on Antarctica to support satellites

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-13

Siemens Energy plans to expand cooperation with Iraq

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:41

Australia's United Malt shares soar on near $1 bln offer from France's InVivo

LBCI
World
08:34

Oil extends gains on Kurdish supply risks, banking relief

LBCI
World
08:30

Microsoft's Activision deal will not harm competition -Japan watchdog

LBCI
World
08:17

Zelenskiy accuses Russia of holding Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant 'hostage'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-10

The long goodbye at Salesforce continues with more layoffs off reported

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:01

Lebanon fails to address social rights, continues to protect impunity: Amnesty International

LBCI
Variety
11:38

More layoff misery could be coming to Salesforce

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-20

LBCI car stolen, found entirely burnt out

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:49

Apple timezone update further confuses Lebanese; users advised not to update

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:12

Domestic violence in Lebanon: Tragic case of Zainab

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:55

Deputy Prime Minister al-Shami discusses IMF agreement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:38

Lebanese government reverses decision on Daylight Saving Time

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:45

MEA reschedules flights according to Daylight Saving Time

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:13

Lebanon's Daylight Saving Time debate highlights sectarian tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:19

US, UK designate Lebanese Noah Zaitar, Hassan Daqqou for trafficking Captagon, supporting Syrian regime and Hezbollah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:25

Ashkenazi vs. Mizrahi: The Political struggle over Israel's past and future

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app