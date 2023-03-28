Kakao's stake in K-pop agency SM climbs to 40%, HYBE retains 8.8%

World
2023-03-28 | 06:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Kakao&#39;s stake in K-pop agency SM climbs to 40%, HYBE retains 8.8%
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Kakao's stake in K-pop agency SM climbs to 40%, HYBE retains 8.8%

South Korean social media giant Kakao's stake in K-pop agency SM Entertainment (041510.KQ) has reached 40%, the target said on Tuesday, in a deal that has left former bidder HYBE (352820.KS) stuck with more than half of its stake in SM.

HYBE, the manager of hit boy band BTS, had hoped to sell its entire 15.8% stake into a tender offer from Kakao Corp (035720.KS) and affiliate Kakao Entertainment after losing a battle for control of the pioneering K-pop agency.

But Kakao's tender offer for a 35% stake at 150,000 won per share attracted acceptances for more than double the targeted stake, forcing it to scale back allotments in proportion.

HYBE said it was left with an 8.81% stake in SM. Shares of SM closed at 94,300 won on Tuesday afternoon, leading to a paper loss of about 4.2 billion won ($3.23 million) for HYBE, according to Reuters' calculation.

It had bought its stake for 120,000 won per share, mostly from SM founder Lee Soo-man, who is considered the "godfather" of the K-pop industry.

If HYBE had been able to sell its entire stake into Kakao's offer, it stood to pocket a gain of around $87 million, a 25% quick return from an investment made just a month ago.

Kim Hyun-yong, an analyst at Hyundai Motor Securities, said maintaining the remaining stake in SM could help HYBE contain Kakao in the long run. The South Korea tech giant has become HYBE's biggest rival in the K-pop industry after becoming SM's largest shareholder.

"Remaining as a major shareholder with more than a 5% stake would be a good move in containing (the rivals) despite not being able to exercise great influence over decision-making," he said.

HYBE plans a substantial number of acquisitions and investments this year as the K-pop giant looks to boost its US presence, its chairman Bang Si-hyuk said this month.

SM is home to popular K-pop groups such as Girls' Generation, H.O.T., EXO, Red Velvet, Super Junior, SHINee, NCT Dream and Aespa.

($1 = 1,298.9400 won)



Reuters
 

World

Kakao

Stake

K-pop

Agency

SM

HYBE

LBCI Next
Investments in renewable energies must quadruple to meet climate target - IRENA
Ukraine says it downs drones over Kyiv, debris sets shop ablaze
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
06:38

Alphabet seeks dismissal of US antitrust lawsuit over Google's online ads

LBCI
World
05:40

Polish, Romanian PMs ask EU for mechanism to trace Ukraine grain exports

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-27

Blackbaud rejects $71/shr offer from stakeholder Clearlake

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-24

Huupe, a ‘smart’ basketball hoop startup, raises its game with $11M

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:41

Australia's United Malt shares soar on near $1 bln offer from France's InVivo

LBCI
World
08:34

Oil extends gains on Kurdish supply risks, banking relief

LBCI
World
08:30

Microsoft's Activision deal will not harm competition -Japan watchdog

LBCI
World
08:17

Zelenskiy accuses Russia of holding Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant 'hostage'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-10

The long goodbye at Salesforce continues with more layoffs off reported

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:01

Lebanon fails to address social rights, continues to protect impunity: Amnesty International

LBCI
Variety
11:38

More layoff misery could be coming to Salesforce

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-20

LBCI car stolen, found entirely burnt out

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:49

Apple timezone update further confuses Lebanese; users advised not to update

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:12

Domestic violence in Lebanon: Tragic case of Zainab

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:55

Deputy Prime Minister al-Shami discusses IMF agreement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:38

Lebanese government reverses decision on Daylight Saving Time

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:45

MEA reschedules flights according to Daylight Saving Time

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:13

Lebanon's Daylight Saving Time debate highlights sectarian tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:19

US, UK designate Lebanese Noah Zaitar, Hassan Daqqou for trafficking Captagon, supporting Syrian regime and Hezbollah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:25

Ashkenazi vs. Mizrahi: The Political struggle over Israel's past and future

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app