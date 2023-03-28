Alibaba to split into six units, likely to pursue separate IPOs

2023-03-28 | 06:15
Alibaba to split into six units, likely to pursue separate IPOs
Alibaba to split into six units, likely to pursue separate IPOs

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (9988.HK) is planning to split its business into six main units covering e-commerce, media and the cloud, the company said on Tuesday, adding that each of the unit will explore fundraising or initial public offerings.

US-listed shares of Alibaba rose 3.5% in trading before the bell.


Reuters
 

