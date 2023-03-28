News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Ambassador’s Daughter
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Ghana, bondholders' advisers kick off debt talks under non-disclosure agreements – sources
World
2023-03-28 | 06:43
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Ghana, bondholders' advisers kick off debt talks under non-disclosure agreements – sources
Ghana's government and international bondholders are pushing forward with formal debt talks after advisors to both sides signed non-disclosure agreements, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
The West African country, which suspended payments on most of its external debt last year, has picked Lazard as its financial adviser, while a group of international private lenders are represented by Rothschild & Co. Ghana's dollar-denominated debt is more than $13 billion across maturities ranging from 2023 to 2061, according to Refinitiv data.
After signing the NDAs earlier this month, both parties cannot share any information under the agreement with any non-authorized party.
"The government and the bondholders are sharing sensitive material through the advisers, like the revenues that could be used to service the debt and the restructuring parameters the creditors are aiming for," said one of the sources, who asked not to be named because talks are private.
Lazard and Rothschild & Co declined to comment.
Reuters
World
Ghana
Bondholders
Advisers
Debt
Agreement
Africa
Next
39 dead in fire at Mexico migrant facility near US: official
Alphabet seeks dismissal of US antitrust lawsuit over Google's online ads
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-01-10
Jetstream, a Ghanaian e-logistics platform for Africa’s B2B importers and exporters, takes in $13M equity, debt
Variety
2023-01-10
Jetstream, a Ghanaian e-logistics platform for Africa’s B2B importers and exporters, takes in $13M equity, debt
0
World
2023-03-22
Fitch upgrades Ghana's local-currency debt rating after domestic debt exchange
World
2023-03-22
Fitch upgrades Ghana's local-currency debt rating after domestic debt exchange
0
World
2023-03-20
Ghana finance minister to travel to China for debt talks – source
World
2023-03-20
Ghana finance minister to travel to China for debt talks – source
0
World
2023-02-22
South Africa's government to take on over half of Eskom's debt
World
2023-02-22
South Africa's government to take on over half of Eskom's debt
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
08:41
Australia's United Malt shares soar on near $1 bln offer from France's InVivo
World
08:41
Australia's United Malt shares soar on near $1 bln offer from France's InVivo
0
World
08:34
Oil extends gains on Kurdish supply risks, banking relief
World
08:34
Oil extends gains on Kurdish supply risks, banking relief
0
World
08:30
Microsoft's Activision deal will not harm competition -Japan watchdog
World
08:30
Microsoft's Activision deal will not harm competition -Japan watchdog
0
World
08:17
Zelenskiy accuses Russia of holding Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant 'hostage'
World
08:17
Zelenskiy accuses Russia of holding Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant 'hostage'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2022-12-30
Experts point out optimistic economic activity during holidays in Lebanon
Variety
2022-12-30
Experts point out optimistic economic activity during holidays in Lebanon
0
Variety
2023-03-23
Apple considers bidding for English football streaming rights
Variety
2023-03-23
Apple considers bidding for English football streaming rights
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-27
Lebanon's government reinstates daylight saving time effective midnight on Wednesday-Thursday
Lebanon News
2023-03-27
Lebanon's government reinstates daylight saving time effective midnight on Wednesday-Thursday
0
Variety
2023-03-08
Ring launches a higher-res, battery-powered doorbell
Variety
2023-03-08
Ring launches a higher-res, battery-powered doorbell
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:49
Apple timezone update further confuses Lebanese; users advised not to update
Lebanon News
03:49
Apple timezone update further confuses Lebanese; users advised not to update
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:12
Domestic violence in Lebanon: Tragic case of Zainab
News Bulletin Reports
11:12
Domestic violence in Lebanon: Tragic case of Zainab
3
Press Highlights
03:55
Deputy Prime Minister al-Shami discusses IMF agreement
Press Highlights
03:55
Deputy Prime Minister al-Shami discusses IMF agreement
4
News Bulletin Reports
10:38
Lebanese government reverses decision on Daylight Saving Time
News Bulletin Reports
10:38
Lebanese government reverses decision on Daylight Saving Time
5
Lebanon News
10:45
MEA reschedules flights according to Daylight Saving Time
Lebanon News
10:45
MEA reschedules flights according to Daylight Saving Time
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:13
Lebanon's Daylight Saving Time debate highlights sectarian tensions
News Bulletin Reports
12:13
Lebanon's Daylight Saving Time debate highlights sectarian tensions
7
Lebanon News
08:19
US, UK designate Lebanese Noah Zaitar, Hassan Daqqou for trafficking Captagon, supporting Syrian regime and Hezbollah
Lebanon News
08:19
US, UK designate Lebanese Noah Zaitar, Hassan Daqqou for trafficking Captagon, supporting Syrian regime and Hezbollah
8
News Bulletin Reports
10:25
Ashkenazi vs. Mizrahi: The Political struggle over Israel's past and future
News Bulletin Reports
10:25
Ashkenazi vs. Mizrahi: The Political struggle over Israel's past and future
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store