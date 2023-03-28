39 dead in fire at Mexico migrant facility near US: official

World
2023-03-28 | 06:49
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
39 dead in fire at Mexico migrant facility near US: official
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
39 dead in fire at Mexico migrant facility near US: official

More than three dozen migrants have died in a fire at an immigration detention center in northern Mexico near the U.S. border, an official said Tuesday. 

Images from the scene showed rows of bodies lying under shimmery silver sheets outside the facility in Ciudad Juarez, across from El Paso, Texas. Ambulances, firefighters and vans from the morgue could also be seen. 

Thirty-nine people died and 29 were injured in the fire, which broke out late Monday, according to an official with the National Immigration Institute, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the case. 

Ciudad Juarez is a major crossing point for migrants entering the United States. Its shelters are full of migrants waiting for opportunities to cross or who have requested asylum in the United States and are waiting out the process. 

Mexico’s attorney general’s office has launched an inquiry and has investigators at the scene, according to media reports. 

AP
 

World

Migrant

Immigration

Mexico

US

Border

LBCI Next
Bad weather forces electricity shutdowns in eight Ukrainian regions
Ghana, bondholders' advisers kick off debt talks under non-disclosure agreements – sources
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-13

Hundreds of migrants try to force their way into US at Mexico border

LBCI
World
2023-01-09

Biden visits US-Mexico border as immigration issue heats up

LBCI
World
2023-01-11

US seeks Canadian help to ease crowding at US-Mexico border

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-22

Lebanon reaffirms commitment to border demarcation with Cyprus

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:41

Australia's United Malt shares soar on near $1 bln offer from France's InVivo

LBCI
World
08:34

Oil extends gains on Kurdish supply risks, banking relief

LBCI
World
08:30

Microsoft's Activision deal will not harm competition -Japan watchdog

LBCI
World
08:17

Zelenskiy accuses Russia of holding Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant 'hostage'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-24

Trump lawyer testified to grand jury in December in classified documents probe

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-17

Here are the features coming to iOS 16.4

LBCI
World
2023-03-25

UBS's Dargan and Credit Suisse's McDonagh to lead merger, Tages-Anzeiger reports

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-14

Apple launches a new way to shop online for iPhone with help from a live specialist

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:49

Apple timezone update further confuses Lebanese; users advised not to update

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:12

Domestic violence in Lebanon: Tragic case of Zainab

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:55

Deputy Prime Minister al-Shami discusses IMF agreement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:38

Lebanese government reverses decision on Daylight Saving Time

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:45

MEA reschedules flights according to Daylight Saving Time

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:13

Lebanon's Daylight Saving Time debate highlights sectarian tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:19

US, UK designate Lebanese Noah Zaitar, Hassan Daqqou for trafficking Captagon, supporting Syrian regime and Hezbollah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:25

Ashkenazi vs. Mizrahi: The Political struggle over Israel's past and future

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app