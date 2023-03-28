News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Ambassador’s Daughter
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
EU countries standoff over nuclear role in renewable energy goals
World
2023-03-28 | 07:31
High views
Share
Share
2
min
EU countries standoff over nuclear role in renewable energy goals
Two rival alliances of European Union countries held final-hour talks in Brussels on Tuesday, ahead of negotiations on whether to recognize nuclear power under the EU's renewable energy goals.
The stand-off comes a day before EU countries and lawmakers are supposed to agree tougher EU targets to expand renewable energy by 2030 - a key part of the bloc's plans to slash CO2 emissions and wean itself off Russian gas.
The negotiations are bogged down in a debate over nuclear energy, with the issue threatening to thwart a deal on one of Europe's main climate policies. On Tuesday morning, countries were still split.
Eleven countries, led by Austria and including Germany and Spain, on Tuesday met to discuss their push to keep nuclear energy out of the renewable targets. They say mixing nuclear into the renewable energy law would distract from efforts to massively expand wind and solar.
"The group calls for ambitious targets in the [renewable energy law] in order to have a clear mandate for investors and customers," Austrian Energy Minister Leonore Gewessler said.
On the other side of the debate, French energy minister Agnès Pannier-Runacher convened a meeting of around 10 pro-nuclear countries including the Czech Republic, Romania and Poland, which are pushing to count "low-carbon hydrogen" - hydrogen produced from nuclear energy - towards the renewable goals.
They say countries should be encouraged to use nuclear-based hydrogen as well as renewable energy-based hydrogen - since both are CO2-free and can therefore help nations quit fossil fuels faster.
"What is at stake is not to oppose nuclear and renewables, what is at stake is to take into account everything that allows us to become carbon neutral and to lower our CO2 emissions by 2030," Pannier-Runacher said.
Reuters
World
EU
Countries
Standoff
Nuclear
Renewable
Energy
Goals
Next
German regulator launches antitrust review of Microsoft
Australian engineers create 'flexible robot' for 3D printing inside the body
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-17
USAID spearheads launch of first Solar & Renewable Energy Fund to combat energy crisis
Lebanon News
2023-03-17
USAID spearheads launch of first Solar & Renewable Energy Fund to combat energy crisis
0
World
2023-03-14
IAEA: AUKUS countries committed to nuclear non-proliferation in submarine plan
World
2023-03-14
IAEA: AUKUS countries committed to nuclear non-proliferation in submarine plan
0
World
2023-03-03
Euro zone producer prices fall due to energy, as other goods rise
World
2023-03-03
Euro zone producer prices fall due to energy, as other goods rise
0
World
2023-02-24
One year of war in Europe: How the dollar, energy and food prices swirled
World
2023-02-24
One year of war in Europe: How the dollar, energy and food prices swirled
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
08:41
Australia's United Malt shares soar on near $1 bln offer from France's InVivo
World
08:41
Australia's United Malt shares soar on near $1 bln offer from France's InVivo
0
World
08:34
Oil extends gains on Kurdish supply risks, banking relief
World
08:34
Oil extends gains on Kurdish supply risks, banking relief
0
World
08:30
Microsoft's Activision deal will not harm competition -Japan watchdog
World
08:30
Microsoft's Activision deal will not harm competition -Japan watchdog
0
World
08:17
Zelenskiy accuses Russia of holding Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant 'hostage'
World
08:17
Zelenskiy accuses Russia of holding Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant 'hostage'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-03-24
Trump lawyer testified to grand jury in December in classified documents probe
World
2023-03-24
Trump lawyer testified to grand jury in December in classified documents probe
0
Variety
2023-02-17
Here are the features coming to iOS 16.4
Variety
2023-02-17
Here are the features coming to iOS 16.4
0
World
2023-03-25
UBS's Dargan and Credit Suisse's McDonagh to lead merger, Tages-Anzeiger reports
World
2023-03-25
UBS's Dargan and Credit Suisse's McDonagh to lead merger, Tages-Anzeiger reports
0
Variety
2023-03-14
Apple launches a new way to shop online for iPhone with help from a live specialist
Variety
2023-03-14
Apple launches a new way to shop online for iPhone with help from a live specialist
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:49
Apple timezone update further confuses Lebanese; users advised not to update
Lebanon News
03:49
Apple timezone update further confuses Lebanese; users advised not to update
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:12
Domestic violence in Lebanon: Tragic case of Zainab
News Bulletin Reports
11:12
Domestic violence in Lebanon: Tragic case of Zainab
3
Press Highlights
03:55
Deputy Prime Minister al-Shami discusses IMF agreement
Press Highlights
03:55
Deputy Prime Minister al-Shami discusses IMF agreement
4
News Bulletin Reports
10:38
Lebanese government reverses decision on Daylight Saving Time
News Bulletin Reports
10:38
Lebanese government reverses decision on Daylight Saving Time
5
Lebanon News
10:45
MEA reschedules flights according to Daylight Saving Time
Lebanon News
10:45
MEA reschedules flights according to Daylight Saving Time
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:13
Lebanon's Daylight Saving Time debate highlights sectarian tensions
News Bulletin Reports
12:13
Lebanon's Daylight Saving Time debate highlights sectarian tensions
7
Lebanon News
08:19
US, UK designate Lebanese Noah Zaitar, Hassan Daqqou for trafficking Captagon, supporting Syrian regime and Hezbollah
Lebanon News
08:19
US, UK designate Lebanese Noah Zaitar, Hassan Daqqou for trafficking Captagon, supporting Syrian regime and Hezbollah
8
News Bulletin Reports
10:25
Ashkenazi vs. Mizrahi: The Political struggle over Israel's past and future
News Bulletin Reports
10:25
Ashkenazi vs. Mizrahi: The Political struggle over Israel's past and future
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store