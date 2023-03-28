News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Ambassador’s Daughter
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Oil extends gains on Kurdish supply risks, banking relief
World
2023-03-28 | 08:34
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Oil extends gains on Kurdish supply risks, banking relief
Crude prices firmed on Tuesday, extending sharp gains from the previous session amid supply disruption risks from Iraqi Kurdistan and hopes that turmoil in banking is being contained.
Brent crude futures gained 61 cents, 0.8%, to $78.73 a barrel by 1006 GMT. West Texas Intermediate US crude was up 53 cents, or 0.7%, to $73.34 a barrel.
Prices rallied over $3 on Monday after Iraq was forced to halt exports of around 450,000 barrels per day from its northern Kurdistan region through Turkey, following an arbitration decision that confirmed Baghdad's consent was needed to ship the oil.
Monday's announcement that First Citizens BancShares Inc. (FCNCA.O) will acquire deposits and loans of failed Silicon Valley Bank (SIVB.O) spurred optimism about the banking sector and sent European bank shares higher.
"At the moment concerns about the risk to financial stability has been relegated to the back of investors’ mind but another bank run could trigger a flight out of risk again," PVM Oil's Tamas Varga said.
Oil prices were also expected to draw continued support from signs of recovering demand in China.
China's crude oil imports are expected to rise 6.2% in 2023 to 540 million tons, an annual forecast by a research unit of China National Petroleum Corp showed on Monday.
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday that Russia needed to focus on boosting energy exports to so-called "friendly" countries and noted Russian oil supply to India jumped 22-fold last year.
US crude oil stockpiles were seen rising about 200,000 barrels last week, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.
The American Petroleum Institute (API), an industry group, will publish its inventory data at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT) on Tuesday and the US Energy Information Administration at 10:30 a.m. (1430 GMT) on Wednesday.
Reuters
World
Oil
Gains
Kurdish
Supply
Risks
Banking
Next
Australia's United Malt shares soar on near $1 bln offer from France's InVivo
Microsoft's Activision deal will not harm competition -Japan watchdog
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-03-27
Oil gains some ground as investors assess banking crisis, Russia
World
2023-03-27
Oil gains some ground as investors assess banking crisis, Russia
0
World
2023-03-27
Gold slips 1% as equities gain, investors assess banking risks
World
2023-03-27
Gold slips 1% as equities gain, investors assess banking risks
0
World
2023-03-27
German business morale unfazed by banking turmoil
World
2023-03-27
German business morale unfazed by banking turmoil
0
World
2023-03-24
World shares fall on banking turmoil, recession worries
World
2023-03-24
World shares fall on banking turmoil, recession worries
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
08:41
Australia's United Malt shares soar on near $1 bln offer from France's InVivo
World
08:41
Australia's United Malt shares soar on near $1 bln offer from France's InVivo
0
World
08:30
Microsoft's Activision deal will not harm competition -Japan watchdog
World
08:30
Microsoft's Activision deal will not harm competition -Japan watchdog
0
World
08:17
Zelenskiy accuses Russia of holding Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant 'hostage'
World
08:17
Zelenskiy accuses Russia of holding Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant 'hostage'
0
World
08:12
Greece to hold national election on May 21 – PM
World
08:12
Greece to hold national election on May 21 – PM
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
2023-03-21
Olympics - Paris 2024 plans Games relay changes, fewer torches
Sports
2023-03-21
Olympics - Paris 2024 plans Games relay changes, fewer torches
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-21
Lebanon Bank Association suspends strike for Ramadan
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-21
Lebanon Bank Association suspends strike for Ramadan
0
Middle East
2023-02-23
Turkey steps up rebuilding plans as quake toll nears 50,000
Middle East
2023-02-23
Turkey steps up rebuilding plans as quake toll nears 50,000
0
Lebanon News
09:13
Healthcare insurance chaos: Patients still paying out-of-pocket despite full coverage
Lebanon News
09:13
Healthcare insurance chaos: Patients still paying out-of-pocket despite full coverage
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:49
Apple timezone update further confuses Lebanese; users advised not to update
Lebanon News
03:49
Apple timezone update further confuses Lebanese; users advised not to update
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:12
Domestic violence in Lebanon: Tragic case of Zainab
News Bulletin Reports
11:12
Domestic violence in Lebanon: Tragic case of Zainab
3
Press Highlights
03:55
Deputy Prime Minister al-Shami discusses IMF agreement
Press Highlights
03:55
Deputy Prime Minister al-Shami discusses IMF agreement
4
News Bulletin Reports
10:38
Lebanese government reverses decision on Daylight Saving Time
News Bulletin Reports
10:38
Lebanese government reverses decision on Daylight Saving Time
5
Lebanon News
10:45
MEA reschedules flights according to Daylight Saving Time
Lebanon News
10:45
MEA reschedules flights according to Daylight Saving Time
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:13
Lebanon's Daylight Saving Time debate highlights sectarian tensions
News Bulletin Reports
12:13
Lebanon's Daylight Saving Time debate highlights sectarian tensions
7
Lebanon News
08:19
US, UK designate Lebanese Noah Zaitar, Hassan Daqqou for trafficking Captagon, supporting Syrian regime and Hezbollah
Lebanon News
08:19
US, UK designate Lebanese Noah Zaitar, Hassan Daqqou for trafficking Captagon, supporting Syrian regime and Hezbollah
8
News Bulletin Reports
10:25
Ashkenazi vs. Mizrahi: The Political struggle over Israel's past and future
News Bulletin Reports
10:25
Ashkenazi vs. Mizrahi: The Political struggle over Israel's past and future
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store