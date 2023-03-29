News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Aswad
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
With strict targets looming, European aviation races to make green fuel
World
2023-03-29 | 03:55
High views
Share
Share
5
min
With strict targets looming, European aviation races to make green fuel
Energy giant Repsol (REP.MC) has bought into Europe's drive for green jet fuel, but believes the 200 million euro ($217 million) plant it is building in southeast Spain faces a bumpier ride than if it was on the other side of the Atlantic.
Repsol says the plant, which transforms used cooking oil into so-called sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), has attracted plenty of customers. But it is concerned Europe's investment environment will complicate the industry's efforts to take off.
"(In Europe) there is a legal instability and a regulatory machinery that is very complex and very discouraging towards seeking new solutions," said Oliver Fernandez, Repsol's director for air fuel in Madrid.
"We see the US is very in favor of helping companies with financing and focusing on helping them to develop new things."
Repsol's worries echo those of Europe's aviation sector, much of which is tasked with boosting SAF use to 10% of all jet fuel by 2030, despite it currently costing up to five times as much.
As one of the only ways to decarbonize aviation, investors and regulators are pushing airlines to up SAF usage. Doing so could also determine whether airlines can ever be considered sustainable under the European Union's green finance rules, impacting their cost of raising money.
As it stands, SAF makes up less than 1% of jet fuel in use. Airlines, which operate on razor thin margins and are heavily indebted as they recover from the pandemic, say more needs to be done to boost production and lower the cost.
While US firms are benefiting from tax incentives to boost production, Europe has focused on mandating change rather than incentivizing it, said Laurent Donceel, acting managing director of lobbying group Airlines for Europe.
"It seems the EU is more focused on window dressing and letting the United States eat it for breakfast," after the EU published its Net Zero Industry Act in mid-March.
"Europe needs to step up and throw its weight behind a domestic SAF industry to ensure it does not fall behind."
Supporters of Europe's approach argue that the profitable energy industry should be able to ensure supply, adding that the harmonized US tax system is better designed to benefit from incentives, such as those in the Inflation Reduction Act, than Europe's patchwork of national systems.
Producers say they are struggling to front the investment costs needed to scale up. Repsol has only created enough SAF so far to power test flights for IAG-owned carrier Iberia.
"They (governments) would need to bind themselves to certain prices for 10 to 15 years, because otherwise your producer doesn't have the investment security ... that's the problem," said Ralf Diemer, managing director of industry group, the eFuel Alliance.
Finland-based Neste (NESTE.HE), the world's largest SAF producer, says it is expanding its facilities in Europe and elsewhere, but points to challenges including sourcing raw materials.
Even with investment, new plants take years to build, it adds, leaving little time to make the volumes needed to meet the European targets.
"In 2026, we will have over six and a half million tons... of renewable [product] capacity, of which one third will be SAF capacity. That's 2.2 million tons. That's a bit under 1% of global aviation fuel demand," said Jonathan Wood, Neste's vice-president of renewable aviation.
British Airways-owner IAG (ICAG.L) says it has committed to $865 million in investments to purchase SAF and support production, but has only guaranteed around 25% of its 2030 supply target. That means it will likely have to spend billions more to reach its goals.
"America's program of both federal and state incentives for SAF production is the mark of global leadership on the net-zero transition," IAG told Reuters.
"This is a brilliant model, but if Europe cannot keep up it will have to import SAF. Let's not import SAF - let's create it everywhere we need it."
Smaller producers, like Velocys (VLSV.L) and Fulcrum, are hoping to build facilities and scale-up SAF in the years to come.
And even if their new projects do not do enough to get aviation to 10%, SAF production will still go up markedly, experts said.
"Most companies we speak with have already secured sufficient SAF supply to meet at least half of their 2030 procurement targets, which is exactly the market signal needed to support further SAF scale up," said Joe Horrocks-Taylor, climate analyst at Columbia Threadneedle Investments.
Back at Repsol's plant in Cartagena, the first batch of jet fuel made from used cooking oil will be shipped out of the refinery in the fourth quarter of this year. And the firm is confident much more will get made - and sold - soon.
It's already investing an additional 103 million euros in another plant to make synthetic jet fuel made out of CO2, which will open in 2025.
"It will be impossible to distinguish chemically from the jet fuel made from oil," said Emilio Mayoral, the lead engineer overseeing some 750 workers building distillery towers and giant reactors.
"It will be in very high demand."
($1 = 0.9231 euros)
Reuters
World
Targets
European
Aviation
Green
Fuel
Europe
Demand
Next
Muscovites unfazed by rising nuclear rhetoric
Ghana surprises analysts by raising lending rate to 29.5% despite slowing inflation
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-02-28
European Investment Bank proposes new fund to counter US green subsidies - Spiegel
World
2023-02-28
European Investment Bank proposes new fund to counter US green subsidies - Spiegel
0
World
2023-02-17
Ukraine war spurs European demand for US arms, but not big-ticket items
World
2023-02-17
Ukraine war spurs European demand for US arms, but not big-ticket items
0
World
07:43
Elderly Swiss women bring European court's first climate case
World
07:43
Elderly Swiss women bring European court's first climate case
0
World
2023-03-28
European stocks extend recovery as banking fears ebb
World
2023-03-28
European stocks extend recovery as banking fears ebb
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
08:07
Elon Musk and others urge AI pause, citing 'risks to society'
World
08:07
Elon Musk and others urge AI pause, citing 'risks to society'
0
World
07:48
French Constitutional Council to issue verdict on pension bill on April 14
World
07:48
French Constitutional Council to issue verdict on pension bill on April 14
0
World
07:43
Elderly Swiss women bring European court's first climate case
World
07:43
Elderly Swiss women bring European court's first climate case
0
World
07:42
UN nuclear boss visits Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant
World
07:42
UN nuclear boss visits Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
07:34
Lebanon to partake in Expo 2023 Doha, Qatar
Variety
07:34
Lebanon to partake in Expo 2023 Doha, Qatar
0
Middle East
2023-02-27
Egypt taps private firms and long-delayed museum to revitalize tourism
Middle East
2023-02-27
Egypt taps private firms and long-delayed museum to revitalize tourism
0
World
2022-12-28
Philippine rain, flooding cause at least 25 deaths
World
2022-12-28
Philippine rain, flooding cause at least 25 deaths
0
Lebanon News
06:33
Mikati meets al-Bukhari at Grand Serail
Lebanon News
06:33
Mikati meets al-Bukhari at Grand Serail
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:02
Lebanese electricity bills to be issued monthly starting March
News Bulletin Reports
12:02
Lebanese electricity bills to be issued monthly starting March
2
News Bulletin Reports
10:12
Lebanese citizens face dollar dilemma at gas stations
News Bulletin Reports
10:12
Lebanese citizens face dollar dilemma at gas stations
3
Lebanon News
2023-03-28
US, UK designate Lebanese Noah Zaitar, Hassan Daqqou for trafficking Captagon, supporting Syrian regime and Hezbollah
Lebanon News
2023-03-28
US, UK designate Lebanese Noah Zaitar, Hassan Daqqou for trafficking Captagon, supporting Syrian regime and Hezbollah
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:13
Exchange rate roulette: Public sector employees anxiously await payment rates
News Bulletin Reports
11:13
Exchange rate roulette: Public sector employees anxiously await payment rates
5
News Bulletin Reports
09:54
Lebanon expects 350,000 people to arrive in April for the holidays
News Bulletin Reports
09:54
Lebanon expects 350,000 people to arrive in April for the holidays
6
Lebanon News
04:37
Jordan to provide Lebanon with electricity as soon as it reaches agreement with World Bank
Lebanon News
04:37
Jordan to provide Lebanon with electricity as soon as it reaches agreement with World Bank
7
Press Highlights
04:54
IMF report raises concerns about Lebanon's anti-money laundering compliance
Press Highlights
04:54
IMF report raises concerns about Lebanon's anti-money laundering compliance
8
Press Highlights
05:16
Lebanon's presidential crisis: Paris re-evaluates strategy after failure
Press Highlights
05:16
Lebanon's presidential crisis: Paris re-evaluates strategy after failure
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store