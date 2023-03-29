Israel launches latest-generation Ofek spy satellite

Israel launched a new version of its Ofek spy satellite on Wednesday, saying it would enhance around-the-clock regional monitoring as the country braces for a possible showdown with Iran.



The Ofek-13, manufactured by state-owned Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) Ltd [RIC: RIC: ISRAI.UL], is the latest in a series of locally produced satellites first put into orbit in 1988.



It was launched on a Shavit missile over the Mediterranean Sea, a westward trajectory Israel usually opts for as a precaution against sensitive technologies falling into the hands of hostile Middle East neighbors should there be a malfunction.



"The 'Ofek-13' is the most advanced of its kind, with unique radar observation capabilities, and will enable intelligence collection in any weather and conditions of visibility," IAI CEO Boaz Levy said in a statement.