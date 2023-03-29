Fitch says contagion risks loom over two Adani entities

World
2023-03-29 | 06:12
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Fitch says contagion risks loom over two Adani entities
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Fitch says contagion risks loom over two Adani entities

Ratings agency Fitch said two Adani Group subsidiaries are exposed to "heightened contagion risks", possibly affecting their financial flexibility, due to governance weakness at the parent conglomerate and other Adani group companies.

Fitch said that Adani Transmission Ltd (ADAI.NS) and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSE.NS) are prone to risks, according to a note released late on Tuesday.

Fitch early last month said it had seen no immediate impact on its ratings of Adani Group entities and their securities following short-seller Hindenburg Research's Jan. 24 report on the conglomerate.

Seven listed firms of the Adani Group have shed over $120 billion in market value since the report that alleged improper use of tax havens and stock manipulation by the ports-to-energy conglomerate - charges it has denied.

Fitch still said "cash flow generation from January 2023 to March 2024 will boost the liquidity of the rated groups."
 
 

World

Fitch

Contagion

Risks

Adani

India

LBCI Next
Taiwan president defiant after China threatens retaliation for US trip
Hungary says 'grievances' hold up ratification of Sweden's NATO accession
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-08

Dark summer nights: India faces high risks of power cuts after years of coal, hydro power neglect

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-25

Gulf investors bid for India's Adani Enterprises' $2.5 bln FPO

LBCI
World
08:07

Elon Musk and others urge AI pause, citing 'risks to society' ​

LBCI
World
08:34

Oil extends gains on Kurdish supply risks, banking relief

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:07

Elon Musk and others urge AI pause, citing 'risks to society' ​

LBCI
World
07:48

French Constitutional Council to issue verdict on pension bill on April 14

LBCI
World
07:43

Elderly Swiss women bring European court's first climate case

LBCI
World
07:42

UN nuclear boss visits Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:13

Exchange rate roulette: Public sector employees anxiously await payment rates

LBCI
Press Highlights
05:16

Lebanon's presidential crisis: Paris re-evaluates strategy after failure

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:37

Jordan to provide Lebanon with electricity as soon as it reaches agreement with World Bank

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:12

Lebanese citizens face dollar dilemma at gas stations

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:02

Lebanese electricity bills to be issued monthly starting March

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:12

Lebanese citizens face dollar dilemma at gas stations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:13

Exchange rate roulette: Public sector employees anxiously await payment rates

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:54

Lebanon expects 350,000 people to arrive in April for the holidays

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:37

Jordan to provide Lebanon with electricity as soon as it reaches agreement with World Bank

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:54

IMF report raises concerns about Lebanon's anti-money laundering compliance

LBCI
Press Highlights
05:16

Lebanon's presidential crisis: Paris re-evaluates strategy after failure

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:07

Lebanon ranks #1 among ten countries hit hardest by food inflation

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app