News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
22
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nar Bel Nar
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
22
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Pope Francis had peaceful night in hospital - Vatican source
World
2023-03-30 | 04:30
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Pope Francis had peaceful night in hospital - Vatican source
Pope Francis spent a peaceful night in hospital, a Vatican source said on Thursday, a day after the 86-year-old pontiff was hospitalized with a respiratory infection.
The source said the Vatican was expected to give an update on the pope's condition in the "late morning".
On Wednesday, the Vatican had said that Francis would have to stay for "a few days" at Rome's Gemelli hospital for "appropriate" medical treatment.
According to Italian news agency ANSA, nursing staff "are very optimistic" that, barring surprises, the pope could be discharged in time for Palm Sunday celebrations on April 2.
ANSA, quoting unnamed hospital sources, also said doctors had "for now" ruled out heart problems and pneumonia for Francis.
Palm Sunday marks the start of a hectic week of ceremonies leading to Easter Sunday on April 9, the holiest day in the Christian calendar, marking the resurrection of Jesus Christ.
Francis' health has attracted increased scrutiny in the last two years, during which time he has undergone colon surgery and begun using a wheelchair or a walking stick due to chronic knee pain.
His latest hospitalization has revived speculation over a possible resignation on health grounds, following the historic precedent of his late predecessor Benedict XVI.
Asked by Italian Swiss television RSI in an interview broadcast on March 12 what condition would lead him to quit, Francis said: "A tiredness that doesn't let you see things clearly. A lack of clarity, of knowing how to evaluate situations".
Reuters
World
Pope
Francis
Peaceful
Hospital
Vatican
Next
US prosecutors move to drop Libor case against ex-SocGen bankers
Fire on Philippine passenger ferry kills 28 people
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-03-31
Pope Francis set to leave hospital, attend Easter service, Vatican says
World
2023-03-31
Pope Francis set to leave hospital, attend Easter service, Vatican says
0
World
05:02
Pope Francis leaves hospital after bronchitis treatment
World
05:02
Pope Francis leaves hospital after bronchitis treatment
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-16
Pope Francis receives letter on Lebanon's situation from caretaker PM Mikati
Lebanon News
2023-03-16
Pope Francis receives letter on Lebanon's situation from caretaker PM Mikati
0
World
2023-03-13
Pope Francis marks 10th anniversary with Mass and podcast
World
2023-03-13
Pope Francis marks 10th anniversary with Mass and podcast
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
07:38
Kenyan opposition leader to sue over alleged attempt on life
World
07:38
Kenyan opposition leader to sue over alleged attempt on life
0
World
07:28
Small areas reopen near Fukushima nuclear plant, few return
World
07:28
Small areas reopen near Fukushima nuclear plant, few return
0
World
07:20
TikTok attorney: China can’t get US data under plan
World
07:20
TikTok attorney: China can’t get US data under plan
0
World
07:15
Australian PM says inflation numbers 'pleasing' amid cost of living pressures
World
07:15
Australian PM says inflation numbers 'pleasing' amid cost of living pressures
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:54
CMA CGM wins bid to manage the Lebanese postal service
Lebanon News
10:54
CMA CGM wins bid to manage the Lebanese postal service
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-30
Lebanon has no other option than IMF: US Assistant Secretary Leaf
Lebanon News
2023-03-30
Lebanon has no other option than IMF: US Assistant Secretary Leaf
0
World
05:40
Credit Suisse takeover hits heart of Swiss banking, identity
World
05:40
Credit Suisse takeover hits heart of Swiss banking, identity
0
Lebanon Economy
09:48
From US to Lebanon: Lessons learned from air traffic controllers' strike
Lebanon Economy
09:48
From US to Lebanon: Lessons learned from air traffic controllers' strike
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
11:06
Syrian refugees crisis: A demographic and economic time bomb
Lebanon Economy
11:06
Syrian refugees crisis: A demographic and economic time bomb
2
World
05:40
Credit Suisse takeover hits heart of Swiss banking, identity
World
05:40
Credit Suisse takeover hits heart of Swiss banking, identity
3
News Bulletin Reports
10:19
Lebanon's path to reconciliation: Learning from apartheid and slavery
News Bulletin Reports
10:19
Lebanon's path to reconciliation: Learning from apartheid and slavery
4
Lebanon News
10:54
CMA CGM wins bid to manage the Lebanese postal service
Lebanon News
10:54
CMA CGM wins bid to manage the Lebanese postal service
5
News Bulletin Reports
10:10
Lebanon struggles to keep up with AI and internet advancements
News Bulletin Reports
10:10
Lebanon struggles to keep up with AI and internet advancements
6
Lebanon Economy
09:48
From US to Lebanon: Lessons learned from air traffic controllers' strike
Lebanon Economy
09:48
From US to Lebanon: Lessons learned from air traffic controllers' strike
7
News Bulletin Reports
09:53
The future of medicine: How artificial intelligence is transforming diagnosis and treatment
News Bulletin Reports
09:53
The future of medicine: How artificial intelligence is transforming diagnosis and treatment
8
Variety
06:33
Elon Musk seeks to end $258 billion Dogecoin lawsuit
Variety
06:33
Elon Musk seeks to end $258 billion Dogecoin lawsuit
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store