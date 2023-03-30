Sterling set for biggest monthly gain vs dollar since November

World
2023-03-30 | 07:13
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Sterling set for biggest monthly gain vs dollar since November
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Sterling set for biggest monthly gain vs dollar since November

The pound held steady on Thursday, and was heading for its biggest monthly gain versus the dollar since November, as an apparent abatement in concern among investors over the banking sector drove flows away from the US currency.

Sterling has risen by nearly 3% against the dollar in March and is hovering around eight-week highs.

Data this week showed UK grocery inflation hit a record high of 17.5% in March. Temporary shortages of certain food items, such as salad ingredients, helped drive the rise. But overall, at more than 10%, headline inflation in Britain is showing no signs of slowing down.

Sterling was last up 0.4% against the dollar at $1.2361 and up 0.1% against the euro at 87.97 pence. The pound is heading for its largest monthly gain since a 5.2% rally in November. Against the euro, it has been a lot more measured, having barely moved month on month.

"In a similar situation to the euro, the pound is being supported by central bank divergence. The Fed appears less certain about its next step even after the banking sector turmoil seems to have been contained," City Index strategist Fiona Cincotta said.

"Meanwhile, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey has said that the central bank may need to hike rates again after UK inflation unexpectedly rose to 10.4% in February and food inflation rose to a record high in March," she said.

A report from the BoE on Wednesday showed the volume of mortgages approved by British lenders rose more than expected in February, which suggests the housing market downturn may be leveling off.

Expectations for what the BoE is likely to do this year in terms of monetary policy have changed drastically in March.

At the start of the month, markets were factoring in the probability that UK rates would peak close to 5% by the end of this year - which at that point, meant another 75 basis points in rate rises.

Four weeks on and money markets show traders now think rates will top out at 4.5% by September - meaning they believe the BoE has one more quarter-point rise up its sleeve, at most.

Even with this loosening of expectations, the pound has gained ground against the dollar. The strength in sterling is less about anticipated rate differentials and more about investors releasing their grip on typical safe-haven assets like the dollar, as the acute concerns about the stability of the banking sector have ebbed.

The difference between the yield on 10-year gilts and 10-year US Treasuries is set to rise for the first month since September in March, which gives the pound something of an edge.

Also, daily sterling charts show the technical picture is generally favorable.

"For the moment, the price remains above the 50-day simple moving average, and as long as this remains the case, then the bullish view continues to hold sway, and we expect additional upside above the January highs in due course," IG strategist Chris Beauchamp said.


Reuters 
 

World

Sterling

Gain

Dollar

UK

LBCI Next
Drax shares fall after its project misses out on UK carbon cash
World Court to rule on Iran-US frozen assets claim
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-14

Sterling rolls off one-month high against dollar

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-29

UK, UNDP cooperate to increase resilience against forest fires

LBCI
World
2023-03-28

Dollar falls again as banking sector fears ease, yen climbs

LBCI
World
2023-03-27

Prince Harry arrives for UK court hearing against Daily Mail publisher

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
11:28

Tech Leaders sound alarm: AI development must be regulated now

LBCI
World
10:48

Sweden less sure it will join NATO by July - TT

LBCI
World
10:31

Artificial Intelligence arms race: The future of warfare

LBCI
World
07:16

Drax shares fall after its project misses out on UK carbon cash

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
03:10

Lebanese Lori Awad shines in Canada, wins four gold medals in swimming

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:42

Retired military personnel and public sector employees protest against salary cuts

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-27

Armed robbers steal Mercedes G-Class and kidnap man in Zahle

LBCI
Variety
2022-12-13

BBC Good Food Middle East Magazine awards Lebanese restaurant “Mosaic”

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app