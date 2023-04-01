News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
16
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nar Bel Nar
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
16
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Kenyan opposition leader to sue over alleged attempt on life
World
2023-04-01 | 07:38
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Kenyan opposition leader to sue over alleged attempt on life
Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga has denounced the point-blank firing of a tear gas canister at local journalists during his latest anti-government protest as a “primitive act of intolerance,” and he vows to go to court over what he called an attempt on his own life.
In an interview with The Associated Press on Friday, the 78-year-old longtime candidate for president spoke more about his grievances over last year’s election — a loss upheld by Kenya’s top court — than the rising prices or other painful economic issues affecting Kenyans at large.
Known for his prominent role in the fight for multi-party democracy decades ago, Odinga on Friday warned against attempts by President William Ruto’s administration to declare the current protests illegal.
“It’s a violation of a fundamental right to demonstrate,” said Odinga, who vowed to continue the twice-weekly protests in the capital, Nairobi, and elsewhere that began last week and have been marked at times by violence.
He spoke before traveling to Kisumu, his stronghold in western Kenya, which has also been rocked by the demonstrations.
The independent Policing Oversight Authority has said it is investigating four incidents of police shooting and killing of protesters since the demonstrations began — Odinga said his party is still compiling a toll — and private property belonging to former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s family has been attacked. The Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome said one officer died after Thursday’s protests and 20 were seriously injured.
Diplomats, human rights groups and religious leaders have expressed alarm as memories of Kenya’s deadly post-election violence in 2007 remain fresh for many, and the African Union has called for dialogue. US Sen. Chris Coons this week met with Odinga and Kenya’s vice president.
As footage circulated on social media of a man firing the tear gas into a vehicle and injuring journalists, the Media Council of Kenya on Thursday called March 2023 the “darkest month for Kenyan media since the clamor for multi-party democracy” in the 1980s.
Odinga asserted that an attempt was made on his life Thursday as he rode around Nairobi neighborhoods rallying thousands of residents. He showed The Associated Press dents in his armored vehicle that he said were left by bullets.
“We could hear gunshots and we thought they were shooting in the air, but we heard the car being hit several times,” Odinga said.
“That’s when I decided to take cover and lie on the seat. There is no mistaking that the intention was basically to kill, an attempt on my life, which is unfortunate. So, if this vehicle was not armored, the story would be different,” he said.
Next to his official vehicle were two escort cars whose rear windshields were shattered. Inside the vehicles, the strong smell of tear gas was still present.
Odinga says he has instructed his lawyers to proceed to court over the incident.
As the chaos played out, Kenya’s president was elsewhere in Nairobi promoting the country as a “regional investment destination” at an American Chamber of Commerce summit.
Ruto last commented on the protests on Tuesday during a visit to Europe, when he said Kenyans must obey the rule of law.
Odinga said he has had no contact with Ruto since the protests began. “We say we are ready with conditions for negotiations, but the other side is being contemptuous, they are not listening,” he said.
The anti-government protests will continue on Mondays and Thursdays until the government hears opposition demands on last year’s election and on the economy, Odinga said.
“We are saying the high cost of living is not something that can be left to wait. Kenyans have suffered seriously, and we are saying subsidies should be reinstated now,” he said, referring to popular subsidies on fuel and maize that Ruto’s administration ended.
The year-on-year inflation rate in Kenya was 9.2% in February, according to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, largely driven by rising prices for food, fuel and transport. The price of the staple fortified maize flour was up 21.5% from a year ago.
Amid the frustration by many Kenyans, Interior Minister Kithure Kindiki, who oversees the police, on Wednesday warned that the violence and disruption of daily life “portend real and imminent danger of our country sliding into irretrievable anarchy.”
Odinga said people who loot and attack are criminals who should be dealt with within the law, but he placed blame outside his supporters.
“The gangs are imported into town to make it appear as if the demonstrators are causing chaos. Those are organized groups,” he asserted.
AP
World
Kenya
Opposition
Leader
Alleged
Attempt
Next
Authorities search for more victims after tornado pummels Arkansas
Small areas reopen near Fukushima nuclear plant, few return
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-03-27
Kenyan opposition leader Odinga says protests on despite police ban
World
2023-03-27
Kenyan opposition leader Odinga says protests on despite police ban
0
World
2023-03-27
Kenyan police fire tear gas at protesters led by opposition chief Odinga
World
2023-03-27
Kenyan police fire tear gas at protesters led by opposition chief Odinga
0
World
2023-03-20
Kenyan opposition politicians arrested, tear gassed during protests
World
2023-03-20
Kenyan opposition politicians arrested, tear gassed during protests
0
Middle East
2023-03-07
Turkey's opposition leader looks to emerge from Erdogan's shadow
Middle East
2023-03-07
Turkey's opposition leader looks to emerge from Erdogan's shadow
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
10:23
Pakistan army says 'terrorists' from Iran side kill four soldiers
World
10:23
Pakistan army says 'terrorists' from Iran side kill four soldiers
0
World
10:17
North Korea accuses Ukraine of having nuclear ambitions – KCNA
World
10:17
North Korea accuses Ukraine of having nuclear ambitions – KCNA
0
World
10:10
Italian minister warns ECB of risk from higher interest rates
World
10:10
Italian minister warns ECB of risk from higher interest rates
0
World
10:04
China stages combat patrols after warning Taiwan about US speaker meeting
World
10:04
China stages combat patrols after warning Taiwan about US speaker meeting
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-23
Ogero announces open strike starting Friday
Lebanon News
2023-03-23
Ogero announces open strike starting Friday
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:26
Frangieh visits Paris, PSP emphasizes support for consensus candidate
News Bulletin Reports
11:26
Frangieh visits Paris, PSP emphasizes support for consensus candidate
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:07
Calls for national reconciliation in Lebanon: Will politicians respond?
News Bulletin Reports
11:07
Calls for national reconciliation in Lebanon: Will politicians respond?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07
Here are the major earthquakes that shaped Lebanon's history
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07
Here are the major earthquakes that shaped Lebanon's history
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World
05:40
Credit Suisse takeover hits heart of Swiss banking, identity
World
05:40
Credit Suisse takeover hits heart of Swiss banking, identity
2
News Bulletin Reports
10:48
Ogero union ends strike amid concerns for national security
News Bulletin Reports
10:48
Ogero union ends strike amid concerns for national security
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:07
Calls for national reconciliation in Lebanon: Will politicians respond?
News Bulletin Reports
11:07
Calls for national reconciliation in Lebanon: Will politicians respond?
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Lebanese government wastes millions of dollars on unlawful recruitment amid country collapse
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Lebanese government wastes millions of dollars on unlawful recruitment amid country collapse
5
World
05:28
Internet personality Andrew Tate moved to house arrest after court ruling
World
05:28
Internet personality Andrew Tate moved to house arrest after court ruling
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:18
Concerns over media freedom in Lebanon as journalists face investigation
News Bulletin Reports
11:18
Concerns over media freedom in Lebanon as journalists face investigation
7
News Bulletin Reports
11:26
Frangieh visits Paris, PSP emphasizes support for consensus candidate
News Bulletin Reports
11:26
Frangieh visits Paris, PSP emphasizes support for consensus candidate
8
Variety
06:33
Elon Musk seeks to end $258 billion Dogecoin lawsuit
Variety
06:33
Elon Musk seeks to end $258 billion Dogecoin lawsuit
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store