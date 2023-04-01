News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
16
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nar Bel Nar
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
16
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Italian minister warns ECB of risk from higher interest rates
World
2023-04-01 | 10:10
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Italian minister warns ECB of risk from higher interest rates
The outlook for the Italian economy is improving but higher interest rates designed to curb inflation could pose a threat to growth, Italy's economy minister said on Saturday, sending a warning to the European Central Bank (ECB).
"Fighting inflation with monetary policy is not enough, recession cannot be the price paid for fighting inflation," Giancarlo Giorgetti said.
Giorgetti is from the League party which last month criticized the ECB for pushing ahead with its latest 50 basis point rate increase despite turmoil in the banking sector.
Speaking to the Ambrosetti business forum, Giorgetti confirmed that improvements in the first half of the year would allow Italy to slightly upgrade its official forecast for economic growth of 0.6% in 2023.
He added it would be difficult for the European Union when it comes to reintroducing budget rules that remain suspended until the end of 2023.
"The political climate of relaxation generated around budgetary rules in these crisis years by COVID and war will not make it easy to return to any rule," he said.
Reuters
World
Italy
Minister
ECB
Risks
Interest
Rates
Policy
Economy
Next
US softens cut to Medicare Advantage 2024 payments
In Germany, King Charles honors victims of WWII allied bombings
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
06:12
ECB's De Guindos warns of broad risks in financial sector
World
06:12
ECB's De Guindos warns of broad risks in financial sector
0
World
2023-03-17
Russian defense minister decorates pilots for downing US drone
World
2023-03-17
Russian defense minister decorates pilots for downing US drone
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-15
Lebanese Minister of Economy and Trade meets with World Bank officials to discuss food security projects
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-15
Lebanese Minister of Economy and Trade meets with World Bank officials to discuss food security projects
0
World
2023-03-14
Japan, Britain, Italy defense ministers to meet in Tokyo this week
World
2023-03-14
Japan, Britain, Italy defense ministers to meet in Tokyo this week
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
10:23
Pakistan army says 'terrorists' from Iran side kill four soldiers
World
10:23
Pakistan army says 'terrorists' from Iran side kill four soldiers
0
World
10:17
North Korea accuses Ukraine of having nuclear ambitions – KCNA
World
10:17
North Korea accuses Ukraine of having nuclear ambitions – KCNA
0
World
10:04
China stages combat patrols after warning Taiwan about US speaker meeting
World
10:04
China stages combat patrols after warning Taiwan about US speaker meeting
0
World
10:00
Authorities search for more victims after tornado pummels Arkansas
World
10:00
Authorities search for more victims after tornado pummels Arkansas
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-23
Ogero announces open strike starting Friday
Lebanon News
2023-03-23
Ogero announces open strike starting Friday
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:26
Frangieh visits Paris, PSP emphasizes support for consensus candidate
News Bulletin Reports
11:26
Frangieh visits Paris, PSP emphasizes support for consensus candidate
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:07
Calls for national reconciliation in Lebanon: Will politicians respond?
News Bulletin Reports
11:07
Calls for national reconciliation in Lebanon: Will politicians respond?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07
Here are the major earthquakes that shaped Lebanon's history
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07
Here are the major earthquakes that shaped Lebanon's history
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World
05:40
Credit Suisse takeover hits heart of Swiss banking, identity
World
05:40
Credit Suisse takeover hits heart of Swiss banking, identity
2
News Bulletin Reports
10:48
Ogero union ends strike amid concerns for national security
News Bulletin Reports
10:48
Ogero union ends strike amid concerns for national security
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:07
Calls for national reconciliation in Lebanon: Will politicians respond?
News Bulletin Reports
11:07
Calls for national reconciliation in Lebanon: Will politicians respond?
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Lebanese government wastes millions of dollars on unlawful recruitment amid country collapse
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Lebanese government wastes millions of dollars on unlawful recruitment amid country collapse
5
World
05:28
Internet personality Andrew Tate moved to house arrest after court ruling
World
05:28
Internet personality Andrew Tate moved to house arrest after court ruling
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:18
Concerns over media freedom in Lebanon as journalists face investigation
News Bulletin Reports
11:18
Concerns over media freedom in Lebanon as journalists face investigation
7
News Bulletin Reports
11:26
Frangieh visits Paris, PSP emphasizes support for consensus candidate
News Bulletin Reports
11:26
Frangieh visits Paris, PSP emphasizes support for consensus candidate
8
Variety
06:33
Elon Musk seeks to end $258 billion Dogecoin lawsuit
Variety
06:33
Elon Musk seeks to end $258 billion Dogecoin lawsuit
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store