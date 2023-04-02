Japan's foreign minister calls for early release of detained national during talks in China

World
2023-04-02 | 04:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Japan&#39;s foreign minister calls for early release of detained national during talks in China
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Japan's foreign minister calls for early release of detained national during talks in China

Japan's foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said he called on Beijing for the early release of a detained Japanese national during a meeting with Chinese diplomat Qin Gang held on Sunday.

Hayashi is visiting China and met with his counterpart Qin, marking the first visit to Beijing for a Japanese government foreign minister in over three years, as the two countries seek common ground amid rising regional tension.

"I made a protest against the recent detention of a Japanese person in Beijing, and made a strong point of our position on the matter, including the early release of this national," Hayashi said to reporters after his meeting with Qin.

He added that Japan is seeking transparency over the legal process regarding detentions, but did not elaborate on China's reaction.

The visit comes a week after a spokesperson of Astellas Pharma Inc (4503.T) said its employee was detained in China for unknown reasons. At least 16 Japanese nationals, not counting this case, have been detained in China on suspicion of engaging in spying activities since 2015, according to Kyodo News.

Reuters 
 

World

Japan

Foreign Minister

Japanese

Talks

China

Chinese

LBCI Next
Up to 30% of jobs to be cut by enlarged UBS, Tages-Anzeiger reports
Pakistan army says 'terrorists' from Iran side kill four soldiers
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-26

Japanese man detained in China is Astellas Pharma employee

LBCI
World
2023-03-10

China condemns Japanese plan to release Fukushima water

LBCI
World
2023-02-22

China, Japan square off at first security talks in four years

LBCI
World
2023-03-28

Japan, US, Philippines to launch security talks - Kyodo

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
11:44

Will the yuan challenge the dollar's dominance?

LBCI
World
06:01

Pope Francis leads Palm Sunday service, bounces back from illness

LBCI
World
05:46

Montenegro run-off presidential election under way

LBCI
World
05:43

Ukraine furious over Russian UN Security Council presidency

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-20

Palestinian commander killed in Syria buried in refugee camp

LBCI
Sports
2023-03-03

Red Bull look to be in a league of their own, says Russell

LBCI
Variety
2022-12-22

Lebanese Marianne Abi Fadel receives Gold Award from Italian Society of Cardiology

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-26

Lebanese Marilyne Naaman amazes The Voice France with her performance

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app