News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
17
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Zahrat Al Thalouth 2
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
17
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Police identify two among eight dead trying to enter US from Canada
World
2023-04-02 | 05:29
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Police identify two among eight dead trying to enter US from Canada
Police in Canada on Saturday identified two victims among eight bodies recovered from two families who died this week trying to enter the United States from Canada by boat across the St. Lawrence River.
The Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service said 28-year-old Florin Iordache died and had two Canadian passports in his possession for a two-year-old and one-year-old whose bodies were also recovered. Police also identified 28-year-old victim Cristina (Monalisa) Zenaida Iordache.
Police believe the tragedy may have occurred on Wednesday night in poor weather and were searching for a missing person of interest in the case. His boat was found near the area where the victims were recovered.
Deputy Chief Lee-Ann O'Brien said Friday the victims appeared to be from two families, one Indian and one Romanian, who were trying to the reach the United States illegally.
President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau agreed last week to stop asylum seekers coming to Canada through unofficial border crossings, a move critics said could prompt refugees and migrants to take more risks when crossing.
Akwesasne police said the agreement closing all unofficial border entries, including Roxham Road in Quebec, should not have factored here because the families were seeking to go to the United States, not Canada.
Last year an Indian family of four froze to death in Canada's province of Manitoba as they were trying to cross into the United States.
The Akwesasne reserve straddles both sides of the St. Lawrence River, with land in Ontario and Quebec on the Canadian side, and New York.
More people have been using Akwesasne territory to furtively try to enter the United States, with 80 interceptions recorded this year, and the majority has been Indians or Romanians, said Dulude.
Reuters
World
Police
Dead
US
Canada
Canadian
Next
Signing of Sudan political agreement delayed to April 6
Wall Street Journal demands immediate release of reporter arrested in Russia
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-03-30
Several feared dead after two US army helicopters crash during training in Kentucky
World
2023-03-30
Several feared dead after two US army helicopters crash during training in Kentucky
0
World
2023-03-28
39 dead in fire at Mexico migrant facility near US: official
World
2023-03-28
39 dead in fire at Mexico migrant facility near US: official
0
World
2023-03-09
German police nab man suspected of planning Frankfurt attack
World
2023-03-09
German police nab man suspected of planning Frankfurt attack
0
World
2023-03-03
Two dead, dozens of police held hostage in Colombia in protest against oil company
World
2023-03-03
Two dead, dozens of police held hostage in Colombia in protest against oil company
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
11:44
Will the yuan challenge the dollar's dominance?
World
11:44
Will the yuan challenge the dollar's dominance?
0
World
06:01
Pope Francis leads Palm Sunday service, bounces back from illness
World
06:01
Pope Francis leads Palm Sunday service, bounces back from illness
0
World
05:46
Montenegro run-off presidential election under way
World
05:46
Montenegro run-off presidential election under way
0
World
05:43
Ukraine furious over Russian UN Security Council presidency
World
05:43
Ukraine furious over Russian UN Security Council presidency
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-03-20
Palestinian commander killed in Syria buried in refugee camp
Middle East
2023-03-20
Palestinian commander killed in Syria buried in refugee camp
0
Sports
2023-03-03
Red Bull look to be in a league of their own, says Russell
Sports
2023-03-03
Red Bull look to be in a league of their own, says Russell
0
Variety
2022-12-22
Lebanese Marianne Abi Fadel receives Gold Award from Italian Society of Cardiology
Variety
2022-12-22
Lebanese Marianne Abi Fadel receives Gold Award from Italian Society of Cardiology
0
Variety
2023-03-26
Lebanese Marilyne Naaman amazes The Voice France with her performance
Variety
2023-03-26
Lebanese Marilyne Naaman amazes The Voice France with her performance
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Lebanese government wastes millions of dollars on unlawful recruitment amid country collapse
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Lebanese government wastes millions of dollars on unlawful recruitment amid country collapse
2
Middle East
05:54
Second Iranian Revolutionary Guard member dies after Israeli attack in Syria
Middle East
05:54
Second Iranian Revolutionary Guard member dies after Israeli attack in Syria
3
World
05:21
Depositors yank another $126 billion from US banks
World
05:21
Depositors yank another $126 billion from US banks
4
World
04:34
N. Korea accuses Ukraine of having nuclear ambitions
World
04:34
N. Korea accuses Ukraine of having nuclear ambitions
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
Presidential file: Can Frangieh's French connection secure Saudi approval?
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
Presidential file: Can Frangieh's French connection secure Saudi approval?
6
World
04:25
Up to 30% of jobs to be cut by enlarged UBS, Tages-Anzeiger reports
World
04:25
Up to 30% of jobs to be cut by enlarged UBS, Tages-Anzeiger reports
7
Middle East
08:22
Saudi Arabia to invite Syria's Assad to Arab leaders summit, sources say
Middle East
08:22
Saudi Arabia to invite Syria's Assad to Arab leaders summit, sources say
8
World
06:01
Pope Francis leads Palm Sunday service, bounces back from illness
World
06:01
Pope Francis leads Palm Sunday service, bounces back from illness
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store