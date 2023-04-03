News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
22
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ward Jouri
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
22
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Bomb kills Russian war blogger in St Petersburg cafe
World
2023-04-03 | 03:53
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Bomb kills Russian war blogger in St Petersburg cafe
Well-known Russian military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky was killed by a bomb blast in a St Petersburg cafe on Sunday in what appeared to be the second assassination on Russian soil of a figure closely associated with the war in Ukraine.
Russia's state Investigative Committee said it had opened a murder investigation. St Petersburg's governor said that 25 people were wounded and 19 of them were being treated in hospital.
It was not immediately known who was behind the killing. The head of Russia's Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said on Sunday he would "not blame the Kyiv regime" for it.
But another leading Russian official pointed the finger at Ukraine, without providing evidence. A Ukrainian presidential adviser said "domestic terrorism" was breaking out in Russia.
Russia's Foreign Ministry made no accusations of involvement in the attack, but said silence in Western capitals exposed hypocrisy over expressions of concern for journalists.
Tatarsky, whose real name was Maxim Fomin, had more than 560,000 followers on Telegram and was one of the most prominent of the military bloggers who have championed Russia's war effort in Ukraine while often criticizing the army top brass.
"We'll defeat everyone, we'll kill everyone, we'll rob everyone we need to. Everything will be as we like it," he was shown saying in a video last September at a Kremlin ceremony in which President Vladimir Putin claimed four partly occupied regions of Ukraine as Russian territory - a move rejected as illegal by most countries.
TASS news agency quoted an unnamed source as saying the bomb was hidden in a miniature statue that was handed to Tatarsky as he addressed a group of people in the cafe.
Mash, a Telegram channel with links to Russian law enforcement, posted a video that appeared to show Tatarsky, microphone in hand, being presented with a statuette of a helmeted soldier. It said the explosion happened minutes later.
Prigozhin said that the cafe previously belonged to him, but he has since given it to "patriotic" activists who have been holding meetings there.
Reuters was not able to independently confirm that.
Denis Pushilin, the Moscow-installed leader of the part of Ukraine's Donetsk province that is occupied by Russia, suggested publicly that Ukraine was to blame.
"He was killed vilely. Terrorists cannot do otherwise. The Kyiv regime is a terrorist regime. It needs to be destroyed, there's no other way to stop it," he said.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said the absence of reaction in Washington, London and Paris "speaks for itself given their ostensible concern for the well-being of journalists and freedom of expression.
"The reaction in Kyiv is striking where those who receive Western grants are in no way concealing their delight at what has happened," she wrote on the ministry's website.
'RIPE ABSCESS'
Mykhailo Podolyak, a Ukrainian presidential adviser, wrote on Twitter that it had only been a matter of time - "like the bursting of a ripe abscess" - before Russia would be consumed by what he called domestic terrorism.
"The spiders are eating each other in a jar," he said.
Tatarsky's death followed the killing last August of Darya Dugina, the daughter of a prominent ultra-nationalist, in a car-bomb attack near Moscow.
Russia's Federal Security Service accused Ukraine's secret services of carrying out that attack, which Putin called "evil". Ukraine denied involvement.
Prigozhin said on Sunday that both killings were likely the work of "a group of radicals hardly related to the government," but not of Ukraine.
Russia's war bloggers, an assortment of military correspondents and freelance commentators with army backgrounds, have enjoyed broad freedom from the Kremlin to publish hard-hitting views on the war, now in its 14th month. Putin even made one of them a member of his human rights council last year.
They reacted with shock to the news of Tatarsky's death.
"He was in the hottest spots of the special military operation and he always came out alive. But the war found him in a Petersburg cafe," said Semyon Pegov, who blogs under the name War Gonzo.
Reuters
World
Bomb
War
Russia
Ukraine
Blogger
Next
Gold drops as inflation risks after OPEC+ oil target cut raise Fed hike odds
Ukraine's Zelenskiy thanks Bakhmut defenders as Wagner head says town has fallen
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-04-01
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: IMF approves $15.6 bln Ukraine loan
World
2023-04-01
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: IMF approves $15.6 bln Ukraine loan
0
World
2023-03-27
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: NATO criticizes Putin's nuclear rhetoric
World
2023-03-27
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: NATO criticizes Putin's nuclear rhetoric
0
World
2023-03-25
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Russia attacks along Ukraine front
World
2023-03-25
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Russia attacks along Ukraine front
0
World
2023-03-22
Ukraine war: As Russia tightens ties with China, West offers $16 billion lifeline to Kyiv
World
2023-03-22
Ukraine war: As Russia tightens ties with China, West offers $16 billion lifeline to Kyiv
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
06:12
Malaysia parliament approves law to remove mandatory death penalty
World
06:12
Malaysia parliament approves law to remove mandatory death penalty
0
World
06:09
Teachers in England reject pay offer, announce further strikes
World
06:09
Teachers in England reject pay offer, announce further strikes
0
World
06:09
India's Gandhi appeals against defamation conviction, hearing on April 13
World
06:09
India's Gandhi appeals against defamation conviction, hearing on April 13
0
World
06:07
UK extends trading plan to sell NatWest stake by two years
World
06:07
UK extends trading plan to sell NatWest stake by two years
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
05:51
Deepest-ever fish caught and filmed off Japan by scientists
Variety
05:51
Deepest-ever fish caught and filmed off Japan by scientists
0
Lebanon Economy
02:24
Price of 95 octane fuel drops 82000 LBP
Lebanon Economy
02:24
Price of 95 octane fuel drops 82000 LBP
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-13
Berri meets Mikati in Ain el-Tineh
Lebanon News
2022-12-13
Berri meets Mikati in Ain el-Tineh
0
World
2023-03-11
Oil prices rise after buoyant US payrolls
World
2023-03-11
Oil prices rise after buoyant US payrolls
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
Presidential file: Can Frangieh's French connection secure Saudi approval?
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
Presidential file: Can Frangieh's French connection secure Saudi approval?
2
Press Highlights
03:18
Salam: IMF drew up collapse map for next 4 years if reforms not implemented
Press Highlights
03:18
Salam: IMF drew up collapse map for next 4 years if reforms not implemented
3
Lebanon Economy
02:24
Price of 95 octane fuel drops 82000 LBP
Lebanon Economy
02:24
Price of 95 octane fuel drops 82000 LBP
4
World
11:44
Will the yuan challenge the dollar's dominance?
World
11:44
Will the yuan challenge the dollar's dominance?
5
Middle East
12:12
Saudi, Iranian FMs discuss next steps in phone call
Middle East
12:12
Saudi, Iranian FMs discuss next steps in phone call
6
Press Highlights
02:02
Paris to Frangieh: Debate over your nomination still ongoing
Press Highlights
02:02
Paris to Frangieh: Debate over your nomination still ongoing
7
Middle East
04:19
Saudi prince pivots to peace after years of war
Middle East
04:19
Saudi prince pivots to peace after years of war
8
Middle East
11:04
Saudi Arabia, OPEC+ producers announce voluntary oil output cuts
Middle East
11:04
Saudi Arabia, OPEC+ producers announce voluntary oil output cuts
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store