News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Aswad
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Ex-PM Borissov's GERB nudges ahead in Bulgarian election, partial results show
World
2023-04-03 | 04:30
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Ex-PM Borissov's GERB nudges ahead in Bulgarian election, partial results show
A bloc led by the center-right GERB party of former prime minister Boyko Borissov narrowly won most votes in Bulgaria's parliamentary election, according to partial official results on Monday based on 87 percent of ballots counted.
The results from Sunday's election, Bulgaria's fifth in just two years, showed GERB and its small SDS ally winning a combined 26.6 percent of the vote, just ahead of the pro-Western reformist bloc led by We Continue the Change (PP) on 24.5 percent, while the pro-Russia Bulgarian nationalist Revival party had 14.4 percent.
The ethnic Turkish MRF was in fourth place with 13 percent and the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), heir to the once powerful Communist Party, had 9 percent.
The outcome points to further lengthy coalition talks that are unlikely to produce a stable government due to personal antipathy among the leaders of the two main blocs, analysts say, possibly leading to a sixth election later this year.
Failure yet again to produce a functioning government could undermine Bulgaria's hopes of joining the euro currency zone in the near term and of being able to effectively use European Union COVID-19 recovery aid.
The PP and its ally Democratic Bulgaria (DB) accuse GERB of presiding over rampant corruption in the EU's poorest member state during their decade-long rule that ended in April 2021, something that Borissov denies.
For some voters, Borissov, a veteran of Bulgaria's political scene, is seen as likely to provide a measure of stability amid soaring inflation and geopolitical concerns spurred by the Ukraine war. But PP/DB have ruled out a coalition with GERB.
Both Borissov and Kiril Petkov, the 42-year-old, Harvard-educated leader of PP, want Bulgaria, a NATO member albeit with close historic and cultural ties to Russia, to maintain its pro-Ukraine stance in the war.
For much of the past two years, Bulgaria has been governed by technocratic caretaker governments appointed by President Rumen Radev.
In coming weeks Radev will invite the leader of whichever party has won most votes, possibly Borissov, to engage in coalition talks with a view to forging a coalition government.
Official results are expected later in the week.
Reuters
World
Borissov
GERB
Nudges
Ahead
Bulgarian
Elections
Partial
Results
Show
Ex- Prime Minister
Next
Former Kosovo president Thaci pleads not guilty to war crimes
Japan PM demands release of businessman detained in China
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-03-13
Polls show Erdogan lags opposition by more than 10 points ahead of May vote
Middle East
2023-03-13
Polls show Erdogan lags opposition by more than 10 points ahead of May vote
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-09
Concerns rise among Christians ahead of Beirut municipal elections
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-09
Concerns rise among Christians ahead of Beirut municipal elections
0
Variety
2023-02-23
Nvidia results show its growing lead in AI chip race
Variety
2023-02-23
Nvidia results show its growing lead in AI chip race
0
News Bulletin Reports
08:51
Lebanon depletes IMF SDR funds, leaving municipal elections unfunded
News Bulletin Reports
08:51
Lebanon depletes IMF SDR funds, leaving municipal elections unfunded
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
09:11
Brazil's Americanas meeting with creditors as it looks for debt settlement
World
09:11
Brazil's Americanas meeting with creditors as it looks for debt settlement
0
World
08:51
UBS, Credit Suisse drop after Swiss prosecutor probes takeover deal
World
08:51
UBS, Credit Suisse drop after Swiss prosecutor probes takeover deal
0
World
08:43
Finnish center-right eyes coalition talks as defeated Marin considers future
World
08:43
Finnish center-right eyes coalition talks as defeated Marin considers future
0
World
08:39
Kenya prosecutor drops charges against MPs over anti-government protests
World
08:39
Kenya prosecutor drops charges against MPs over anti-government protests
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
02:24
Price of 95 octane fuel drops 82000 LBP
Lebanon Economy
02:24
Price of 95 octane fuel drops 82000 LBP
0
World
2023-03-14
Kremlin: No risk to Russia from failure of SVB bank in US
World
2023-03-14
Kremlin: No risk to Russia from failure of SVB bank in US
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-02
Saudi Arabia rejects Frangieh as President, Hezbollah-Amal duo insist on supporting him
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-02
Saudi Arabia rejects Frangieh as President, Hezbollah-Amal duo insist on supporting him
0
Press Highlights
03:18
Salam: IMF drew up collapse map for next 4 years if reforms not implemented
Press Highlights
03:18
Salam: IMF drew up collapse map for next 4 years if reforms not implemented
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
03:18
Salam: IMF drew up collapse map for next 4 years if reforms not implemented
Press Highlights
03:18
Salam: IMF drew up collapse map for next 4 years if reforms not implemented
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
Presidential file: Can Frangieh's French connection secure Saudi approval?
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
Presidential file: Can Frangieh's French connection secure Saudi approval?
3
Lebanon Economy
02:24
Price of 95 octane fuel drops 82000 LBP
Lebanon Economy
02:24
Price of 95 octane fuel drops 82000 LBP
4
World
11:44
Will the yuan challenge the dollar's dominance?
World
11:44
Will the yuan challenge the dollar's dominance?
5
Press Highlights
02:02
Paris to Frangieh: Debate over your nomination still ongoing
Press Highlights
02:02
Paris to Frangieh: Debate over your nomination still ongoing
6
Middle East
04:19
Saudi prince pivots to peace after years of war
Middle East
04:19
Saudi prince pivots to peace after years of war
7
Middle East
12:12
Saudi, Iranian FMs discuss next steps in phone call
Middle East
12:12
Saudi, Iranian FMs discuss next steps in phone call
8
Variety
03:45
Lebanese Rime Harajly wins Mechanical Engineer of the Year in Dubai
Variety
03:45
Lebanese Rime Harajly wins Mechanical Engineer of the Year in Dubai
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store