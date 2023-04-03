China dissatisfied with Japan's chip export restrictions - spokesperson

2023-04-03 | 05:03
China dissatisfied with Japan's chip export restrictions - spokesperson
China dissatisfied with Japan's chip export restrictions - spokesperson

China was strongly dissatisfied with Japan's export restrictions on chip manufacturing equipment, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Monday.

China hoped Japan would act on its statements of cooperation with China and take an objective stance, Mao told reporters at a regular briefing.

Japan said on Friday it would restrict exports of 23 types of semiconductor manufacturing equipment, aligning its technology trade controls with a U.S. push to curb China's ability to make advanced chips.

Reuters 
 

