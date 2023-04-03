German regulator hands EY 2-year audit ban over Wirecard scandal – Handelsblatt

World
2023-04-03 | 05:18
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
German regulator hands EY 2-year audit ban over Wirecard scandal – Handelsblatt
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
German regulator hands EY 2-year audit ban over Wirecard scandal – Handelsblatt

German accounting watchdog APAS has banned EY from taking on new audits for companies of public interest for two years and handed the firm a 500,000 euro ($541,650.00) fine, German business daily Handelsblatt reported on Monday.

APAS declined to comment on the matter. The regulator is expected to release a statement on its decision to sanction EY later on Monday.

EY was not immediately available for comment.

Wirecard filed for insolvency in June 2020, owing creditors almost $4 billion, after disclosing a 1.9-billion-euro hole in its accounts that EY said was the result of a sophisticated global fraud.

The company, founded in 1999, began by processing payments for gambling and pornography websites before becoming a fintech star and a member of Germany's blue chip DAX index.

APAS found massive breaches of duty by EY in connection with the scandal, Handelsblatt said citing sources familiar with the matter.

The reported ban forbids EY from participating in tenders for audits of certain companies for two years. This includes all listed companies as well as the majority of the financial sector consisting of banks and insurance companies, Handelsblatt said.

($1 = 0.9231 euros)

 
 

World

German

Regulator

EY

Audit

Ban

Wirecard

Scandal

LBCI Next
China's faltering March factory activity weighs on GDP outlook
Pension protests raise tension between police, demonstrators
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-03-29

IMF report raises concerns about Lebanon's anti-money laundering compliance

LBCI
World
2023-03-28

German regulator launches antitrust review of Microsoft

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-27

Japan lawmakers eye ban on TikTok, others if used improperly

LBCI
World
2023-03-27

First Citizens agrees to acquire failed Silicon Valley Bank

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
09:11

Brazil's Americanas meeting with creditors as it looks for debt settlement

LBCI
World
08:51

UBS, Credit Suisse drop after Swiss prosecutor probes takeover deal

LBCI
World
08:43

Finnish center-right eyes coalition talks as defeated Marin considers future

LBCI
World
08:39

Kenya prosecutor drops charges against MPs over anti-government protests

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-20

Lebanon's maritime borders: Challenges and uncertainties in demarcation with Cyprus

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-13

Increase in wage and transport allowance approved for private sector

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-22

Two Lebanese athletes topped West Asian Triathlon Championship in Kuwait

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-26

Qiara is a new home security service for the French market

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app