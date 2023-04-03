News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Aswad
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
German regulator hands EY 2-year audit ban over Wirecard scandal – Handelsblatt
World
2023-04-03 | 05:18
High views
Share
Share
1
min
German regulator hands EY 2-year audit ban over Wirecard scandal – Handelsblatt
German accounting watchdog APAS has banned EY from taking on new audits for companies of public interest for two years and handed the firm a 500,000 euro ($541,650.00) fine, German business daily Handelsblatt reported on Monday.
APAS declined to comment on the matter. The regulator is expected to release a statement on its decision to sanction EY later on Monday.
EY was not immediately available for comment.
Wirecard filed for insolvency in June 2020, owing creditors almost $4 billion, after disclosing a 1.9-billion-euro hole in its accounts that EY said was the result of a sophisticated global fraud.
The company, founded in 1999, began by processing payments for gambling and pornography websites before becoming a fintech star and a member of Germany's blue chip DAX index.
APAS found massive breaches of duty by EY in connection with the scandal, Handelsblatt said citing sources familiar with the matter.
The reported ban forbids EY from participating in tenders for audits of certain companies for two years. This includes all listed companies as well as the majority of the financial sector consisting of banks and insurance companies, Handelsblatt said.
($1 = 0.9231 euros)
Reuters
World
German
Regulator
EY
Audit
Ban
Wirecard
Scandal
Next
China's faltering March factory activity weighs on GDP outlook
Pension protests raise tension between police, demonstrators
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-03-29
IMF report raises concerns about Lebanon's anti-money laundering compliance
Press Highlights
2023-03-29
IMF report raises concerns about Lebanon's anti-money laundering compliance
0
World
2023-03-28
German regulator launches antitrust review of Microsoft
World
2023-03-28
German regulator launches antitrust review of Microsoft
0
Variety
2023-03-27
Japan lawmakers eye ban on TikTok, others if used improperly
Variety
2023-03-27
Japan lawmakers eye ban on TikTok, others if used improperly
0
World
2023-03-27
First Citizens agrees to acquire failed Silicon Valley Bank
World
2023-03-27
First Citizens agrees to acquire failed Silicon Valley Bank
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
09:11
Brazil's Americanas meeting with creditors as it looks for debt settlement
World
09:11
Brazil's Americanas meeting with creditors as it looks for debt settlement
0
World
08:51
UBS, Credit Suisse drop after Swiss prosecutor probes takeover deal
World
08:51
UBS, Credit Suisse drop after Swiss prosecutor probes takeover deal
0
World
08:43
Finnish center-right eyes coalition talks as defeated Marin considers future
World
08:43
Finnish center-right eyes coalition talks as defeated Marin considers future
0
World
08:39
Kenya prosecutor drops charges against MPs over anti-government protests
World
08:39
Kenya prosecutor drops charges against MPs over anti-government protests
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-20
Lebanon's maritime borders: Challenges and uncertainties in demarcation with Cyprus
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-20
Lebanon's maritime borders: Challenges and uncertainties in demarcation with Cyprus
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-13
Increase in wage and transport allowance approved for private sector
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-13
Increase in wage and transport allowance approved for private sector
0
Variety
2023-03-22
Two Lebanese athletes topped West Asian Triathlon Championship in Kuwait
Variety
2023-03-22
Two Lebanese athletes topped West Asian Triathlon Championship in Kuwait
0
Variety
2023-01-26
Qiara is a new home security service for the French market
Variety
2023-01-26
Qiara is a new home security service for the French market
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
03:18
Salam: IMF drew up collapse map for next 4 years if reforms not implemented
Press Highlights
03:18
Salam: IMF drew up collapse map for next 4 years if reforms not implemented
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
Presidential file: Can Frangieh's French connection secure Saudi approval?
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
Presidential file: Can Frangieh's French connection secure Saudi approval?
3
Lebanon Economy
02:24
Price of 95 octane fuel drops 82000 LBP
Lebanon Economy
02:24
Price of 95 octane fuel drops 82000 LBP
4
World
11:44
Will the yuan challenge the dollar's dominance?
World
11:44
Will the yuan challenge the dollar's dominance?
5
Press Highlights
02:02
Paris to Frangieh: Debate over your nomination still ongoing
Press Highlights
02:02
Paris to Frangieh: Debate over your nomination still ongoing
6
Middle East
04:19
Saudi prince pivots to peace after years of war
Middle East
04:19
Saudi prince pivots to peace after years of war
7
Middle East
12:12
Saudi, Iranian FMs discuss next steps in phone call
Middle East
12:12
Saudi, Iranian FMs discuss next steps in phone call
8
Variety
03:45
Lebanese Rime Harajly wins Mechanical Engineer of the Year in Dubai
Variety
03:45
Lebanese Rime Harajly wins Mechanical Engineer of the Year in Dubai
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store