Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
24
o
Zelenskyy to visit Warsaw to meet with Poles, Ukrainians
World
2023-04-03 | 05:32
Zelenskyy to visit Warsaw to meet with Poles, Ukrainians
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will pay a visit to Warsaw this week that will include a visit with regular Ukrainians and Poles, the Polish president’s office announced on Monday.
The visit is scheduled for Wednesday and will begin with an official meeting between Zelenskyy and his host, Polish President Andrzej Duda, and be followed by a meeting with the public, according to an announcement on the presidential website in Warsaw.
Marcin Przydacz, the head of Duda’s international office, told radio broadcaster RMF FM that Zelenskyy will meet with Ukrainians and Poles at the Royal Castle in Warsaw, and that Zelenskyy says he wants to thank Poles for helping Ukrainians.
Poland, a NATO and European Union nation on Ukraine’s western border, was the first stop for many of the refugees who fled war at home. Many chose to remain, with more than 1.5 million registering with the government.
AP
World
Zelenskyy
Visit
Warsaw
Poles
Ukraine
Russia
War
Poland
