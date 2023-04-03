News
India's Gandhi appeals against defamation conviction, hearing on April 13
World
2023-04-03 | 06:09
High views
Share
Share
0
min
India's Gandhi appeals against defamation conviction, hearing on April 13
Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi Monday lodged an appeal against his conviction for defamation, hoping to overturn a judgement that resulted in his expulsion from parliament a year before a general election is due.
The court accepted his petition and posted it for hearing on April 13.
Gandhi, 52, was found guilty of defamation last month in a case brought by a state lawmaker from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after comments Gandhi made in a 2019 speech were deemed to be insulting to the prime minister and other people surnamed Modi.
Reuters
