Malaysia parliament approves law to remove mandatory death penalty

2023-04-03 | 06:12
Malaysia's parliament on Monday approved legal reforms to remove the mandatory death penalty, trim the number of offences punishable by death, and abolish natural-life prison sentences.

Under the amendments passed, alternatives to the death penalty include whipping and imprisonment of between 30 to 40 years - replacing all previous provisions that call for imprisonment for the duration of the offender's natural life.

Malaysia has had a moratorium on executions since 2018.


Reuters 
 

