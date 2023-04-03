Indian shares marginally up; inflation concerns cap gains

World
2023-04-03 | 06:27
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Indian shares marginally up; inflation concerns cap gains
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Indian shares marginally up; inflation concerns cap gains

Fresh worries about inflation and the OPEC+'s move to cut more production capped gains for Indian shares, which were just starting to shake off fears of a contagion in global banking.

The Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) closed 0.22% higher at 17,398.05 on Monday. The S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) rose 0.19% to 59,106.44.

Indian markets will remain closed on Tuesday for a local holiday.

Nine of the 13 major sectorial indexes advanced, with auto stocks (.NIFTYAUTO) rising 1.5% on strong March sales. SML Isuzu (SMLI.NS) jumped 20% after passenger vehicle sales more than tripled in March.

Inflation concerns soured sentiment on a sharp rise in crude oil prices after Saudi Arabia and other oil-exporting countries announced a surprise production cut over the weekend.

The cuts imply tightening of oil markets in the second half of 2023 and is a "negative for India as a whole and oil marketing companies in particular," analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities said in a note.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation of India (BPCL.NS) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation of India (HPCL.NS) fell over 4% each.

Most Adani Group stocks also declined.

India's market regulator is investigating a possible violation of "related party" transaction rules in the conglomerate's dealings with at least three offshore entities linked to the brother of group founder Gautam Adani, Reuters reported, citing two people.

On the other hand, shares of PNB Housing (PNBH.NS) jumped over 5% after global brokerage Morgan Stanley reiterated "overweight", citing lower funding costs.

Investors are also cautious ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's rate decision due on April 6, said two analysts.

The RBI is likely to raise its main interest rate by 25 basis points and then pause for the rest of the year, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

Reuters 
 

World

Indian

India

Shares

Inflation

Concerns

Gains

LBCI Next
Cineworld ditches sale of US, UK businesses after failing to find buyer
Why US natural gas output keeps rising as prices sink
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-22

Indian shares end higher ahead of key Fed rate decision

LBCI
World
2023-02-28

Indian shares post worst losing streak in four years

LBCI
World
2023-02-27

Rate fears weigh on Indian shares; IT, metals lead losses

LBCI
World
06:09

India's Gandhi appeals against defamation conviction, hearing on April 13

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
09:34

Lone suspect in 1980 Paris synagogue bombing goes on trial

LBCI
World
09:11

Brazil's Americanas meeting with creditors as it looks for debt settlement

LBCI
World
08:51

UBS, Credit Suisse drop after Swiss prosecutor probes takeover deal

LBCI
World
08:43

Finnish center-right eyes coalition talks as defeated Marin considers future

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:07

Interior Minister shifts responsibility to government for securing municipal election funding

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-17

Lebanese inventors excel in Kuwait, winning many medals

LBCI
Sports
04:55

Victor Wembanyama stuns with putback dunk of his own missed stepback 3-pointer

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:28

Gemayel calls for Arab support on all levels after meeting Qatari Minister

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app