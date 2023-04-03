Cineworld ditches sale of US, UK businesses after failing to find buyer

World
2023-04-03 | 06:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Cineworld ditches sale of US, UK businesses after failing to find buyer
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Cineworld ditches sale of US, UK businesses after failing to find buyer

Cineworld (CINE.L) said on Monday it would no longer put up for sale its US, UK and Ireland businesses as the movie chain operator failed to find a buyer for the group, sending shares in the cinema chain operator down 35%.

The company, which put a majority of its business under Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the US in September, said it had proposed a restructuring deal with lenders to reduce debt by about $4.53 billion, mainly through creditors getting equity in the reorganized group.

It also plans to raise $2.26 billion to emerge from bankruptcy under the proposed deal.

"This agreement with our lenders represents a 'vote-of-confidence' in our business and significantly advances Cineworld towards achieving its long-term strategy in a changing entertainment environment," CEO Mooky Greidinger said in a statement.

The world's second-largest cinema chain operator behind AMC Entertainment (AMC.N) said it would continue to consider proposals for the sale of its 'Rest of World' business, comprising operations outside the US, UK and Ireland.

Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners and activist investor Elliott Management last month have proposed separate takeover bids for the cinema operator's eastern Europe and Israeli operations, Sky News had reported.

"Cineworld has determined that, absent an all-cash bid significantly in excess of the value established under the proposed restructuring, the marketing process as it relates to the Group's business in the US, the UK and Ireland will be terminated," it said in a statement.

Shares in the London-listed company were down 35% at 1.89 pence by 0721 GMT.

 
 

World

Cineworld

Sale

US

UK

Business

Fail

Buyer

LBCI Next
Macron says France will prepare 'end of life' bill this year
Indian shares marginally up; inflation concerns cap gains
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-17

UK businesses mull moving cash after SVB chaos

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-26

Shell considers exiting UK, German, Dutch energy retail businesses

LBCI
Variety
08:38

Acorns acquires UK’s GoHenry, a fintech focused on 6-18 year olds

LBCI
Variety
08:05

Sequoia backs startup making it easier for businesses to invest in US Treasury Bills

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
09:34

Lone suspect in 1980 Paris synagogue bombing goes on trial

LBCI
World
09:11

Brazil's Americanas meeting with creditors as it looks for debt settlement

LBCI
World
08:51

UBS, Credit Suisse drop after Swiss prosecutor probes takeover deal

LBCI
World
08:43

Finnish center-right eyes coalition talks as defeated Marin considers future

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:07

Interior Minister shifts responsibility to government for securing municipal election funding

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-17

Lebanese inventors excel in Kuwait, winning many medals

LBCI
Sports
04:55

Victor Wembanyama stuns with putback dunk of his own missed stepback 3-pointer

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:28

Gemayel calls for Arab support on all levels after meeting Qatari Minister

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app